Opening statements begin in retrial of man convicted of burying Jacksonville couple alive

Opening statements for the state wrapped up Thursday morning for the re-sentencing of a man placed on death row for kidnapping, robbing and murdering an elderly Jacksonville couple in 2005.

A jury will decide if Alan Wade should return to death row or get a life sentence.

Wade was convicted of burying Reggie and Carol Sumner alive in Charlton County, Ga.

He joined three others who used the couple’s ATM card to withdraw money.

Alan Mizrahi, a prosecutor for the state, started opening statements by saying this was an evil act that deserves the death penalty.

He said the Sumners, who were in their 60s, had health issues. Reggie was diabetic and Carol had liver cancer, which Mizrahi said makes the crime especially heinous.

The case is going back before a jury now 17 years later after a Florida Supreme Court ruling that a death sentence must be unanimous.

Originally, Wade was going to be retried with co-defendant Michael Jackson, but Jackson’s case was severed and his resentencing will happen at a later date.

A third suspect, Tiffany Cole, is on death row and will also be getting a new trial for resentencing. A fourth suspect, Bruce Nixon, took a plea deal and is currently serving a 45-year prison sentence.

A special agent is currently on the stand describing the details of the case. Action News Jax’s Robert Grant is in the courtroom and will have the latest details on CBS47 and FOX30 Action News Jax at 5.

