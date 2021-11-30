Opening statements begin for Rochester man charged in March 2019 murder

Nov. 30—Muhidin Omar Abukar, 32, is charged in Olmsted County District Court with aiding and abetting second-degree murder in the death of 28-year-old Garad Hassan Roble.

Assistant Olmsted County Attorney Andrew LeTourneau told jurors in his opening statement that Abukar is charged with aiding and abetting because, based on the evidence, prosecutors could not tell them "what exactly happened," but at the very least, the evidence would show Abukar aided in the murder of Roble.

Roble was found by a passing motorist in the pre-dawn hours of March 5, 2019, on 45th Street Southeast, between St. Bridget's Road Southeast (County Road 20) and Simpson Road (County Road 1). Roble died as the result of multiple gunshot wounds, including at least one head wound and another in the abdomen, according to court documents.

LeTourneau said Roble was "executed in the middle of 45th Street Southeast," shot 11 times — seven times in the upper body and arms and four times in the head.

"Left by his killer in the middle of the road, to be found by the next person to drive by," LeTourneau said.

Using cellphone data, investigators with the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, with the assistance of the FBI cellular analysis survey team, investigators tracked the movement of Roble, Abukar and a third man, Ayub Abucar Hagi Iman. Iman is charged with second-degree murder in connection with Roble's death.

Abukar's attorney Kenneth Udoibok pointed out to jurors during his opening statement what the evidence would not show.

Both Abukar and Iman have been held at the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center. Abukar has been held on $10 million unconditional bail since August 2019 while Iman has been held on $1 million bail since June 2019.