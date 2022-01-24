Opening statements begin today in federal trial of 3 ex-cops

Opening statements are set for Monday morning in the federal trial in St. Paul of the three fired Minneapolis police officers who are accused of depriving George Floyd of his constitutional rights by failing to intervene when fellow officer Derek Chauvin killed Floyd in May 2020.

Attorneys for J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao will use their time to outline their respective cases, and the prosecution will do the same before the 12 jurors and six alternates who were chosen last week to be on the panel.

Chauvin pleaded guilty in December to the federal charges and is now serving a 22 1⁄2 - year state sentence after being convicted in Hennepin County District Court of murder for kneeling on Floyd's neck for more than 9 minutes while detaining him on the pavement at 38th and Chicago.

Jury selection was completed in one day. Twelve jurors and six alternates were selected from a pool of 67 questioned in two groups by U.S. District Judge Paul Magnuson. Because this is a federal trial, the jurors come from all over the state.

The identities of the jurors are not publicly known. Two of the jurors appeared to be Asian and the rest are white. The only Black man in the jury pool said he couldn't be fair and was excused by the judge. The jurors were selected based on responses to a questionnaire sent to randomly selected Minnesotans late last year.

Of the 12 set to decide the case, five are white men, six are white women and one appeared to be an Asian woman. Of the alternates, three are white women, two are white men and one appeared to be an Asian man. The court does not release their ages or their ethnicity.

Among the 12 main jurors, three are from Hennepin County, two live in Ramsey County and two live in Washington County. There is one juror each from Anoka, Blue Earth, Olmsted, Jackson and Scott counties.

Two of the alternates are from Ramsey County. The remaining four come from Anoka, Hennepin, Nicollet and Olmsted counties.

Thao, Kueng and Lane also are charged in state court with aiding and abetting murder in connection with Floyd's death. Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill on Wednesday moved that trial's start date from March 7 to June 13 after defense attorneys and prosecutors asked for a postponement