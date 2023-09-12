Opening statements begin in trial of mother accused of throwing kids from Shreveport's Cross Lake Bridge

On Tuesday, Sept. 12, jurors heard opening statements from Assistant District Attorney Jason Waltman and Ureka Rochelle Black.

Black requested to be her own counsel in Caddo District Court on Monday morning. She said on Tuesday, that her former attorney Elizabeth Gibson, did not work with her and did not provide her proper representation.

Judge Donald Hathaway said, "I have been in contact with your attorney this whole time... you have refused to meet with her."

Black requested that Gibson be removed from the courtroom, but Hathaway overruled this request and Gibson was placed in the gallery. Waltman said, "I would be hesitant to remove counsel."

Waltman prepared an opening statement that highlighted the severity of Black's role as her own counsel. He said, "the things that she says on this side are not evidence."

He continued by explaining what it means for Black to represent herself. Black's word will be evidence when she provides her testimony, but while representing her case she will be working to defend her not guilty plea.

During Black's opening statement, she stated that the evidence provided by the prosecutors would be tampered with, continuing by saying the federal government was against her because her family started all the protests.

Following opening statements witnesses were called to testify. During that time members of the jurors heard from:

the homeowner who made the initial 911 call following the discovery of the 10-month-old victim

first arriving Shreveport Police Officer

warrants unit officer who looked for Black's vehicle

Shreveport Paramedic who retrieved the 10-month-old victim's body out of Cross Lake

the forensic pathologist who performed the autopsy on the 10-month-old victim

During that time Black asked the first arriving officer when the victim's body was found. He responded the baby was pulled from the water at 10:45 a.m. in which she responded the child's body was thrown into the water around 8:45 a.m.

The jury was also shown photos as evidence of the scene and the victim on Sept. 24. A Shreveport paramedic said no lifesaving aid was performed on the child after being retrieved because the body was in rigor mortis and cold.

Black would later ask the forensic pathologist if you can revive someone after drowning, his response was yes but it would have to be performed quickly.

On Tuesday, Black also watched the Gingerbread Hearing from her six-year-old son who said he was "rolled" into Cross Lake but survived after floating on his back for several hours.

The trial on Black continues this week.

