In opening statements of Billy Ray Turner's trial, the defense points to already imprisoned man as actual killer

In the opening statements of Billy Ray Turner's first-degree murder trial, both the prosecuting and defense attorneys asked the jurors a question: What does it take to kill a man?

According to Shelby County Asst. Dist. Atty. Paul Hagerman, the murder of Memphian and NBA star Lorenzen Wright took a plan and an evil heart — not Turner's heart, but that of Wright's ex-wife, Sherra Wright.

Hagerman painted a picture of Turner age, who was Sherra Wright's yardman, as a key participant in the plan to lure Wright from his Atlanta home to Memphis, and then to the grassy field in southeast Shelby County where he was shot to death just after midnight on July 19, 2010.

Sherra Wright, Hagerman argued, did not have a criminal history. But she did have jealousy, greed, and "$2 million reasons."

"So she had to reach out to people that she trusted or that were indebted to her," Hagerman said.

Turner, he said, was Sherra Wright's friend, yardman, and secret love interest, and those three qualities left him vulnerable to Sherra Wright's manipulation.

Related: Trial of Lorenzen Wright murder suspect is underway with jury selection

Previous coverage: Sherra Wright abandons effort to have her sentence reduced in killing of husband Lorenzen Wright

Jimmie Martin, Sherra Wright's cousin, was an individual with a shadowy criminal history and who was indebted to Sherra Wright.

Sherra Wright, Hagerman said, had paid for Martin's bond and his attorney fees as he moved through his trial for murdering his girlfriend (Martin is currently serving a sentence on this conviction). Together, Martin and Turner completed the triad of Wright's killers.

Hagerman played the audio of the 911 call that pinged to a Germantown dispatcher. The audio contained what was likely Wright's last word, an expletive, followed by 11 gunshots.

Dispatchers who fielded Wright's call tried calling him back to no avail; they were unable to pick up Wright's location, and did nothing more, according to the federal complaint filed when Wright's family filed a $2 million lawsuit against the City of Germantown (the family settled with the city in 2013 for $135,000).

Story continues

Because the dispatcher waited nine days, Hagerman said, police missed the initial chance to gather bullet casings and the gun they belonged to, which was found tossed in some bushes. Police would have questioned Sherra Wright and possibly found the last text she sent, to Turner, before the crime was committed. They would have also found blood on a barbed wire fence that did not belong to Wright.

But because the City of Germantown failed to do so, Hagerman said, the three conspirators in Wright's death had time to come up with a plan to clean the crime scene and align their stories.

As Wright's body decomposed in the blistering July sun, his three killers also had time to retrieve the murder weapon and drop it into a lake in Walnut, Mississippi, where it would stay for several years while the case grew cold.

Defense points to Billy Ray Turner's life and Jimmie Martin's past in rebuke of murder allegation

Turner's defense attorney, John Perry, also opened with his own version of the same question.

"What does it take to kill a pillar of this community?" Perry asked. "What would it take to kill a seven-foot basketball star?"

It was Martin, Perry said, who changed facts frequently when talking to investigators. It was Martin who described Turner as Sherra Wright's "secret love interest." And it was Martin who stood to benefit from immunity from prosecution in Wright's death, a permanent, "get out of jail free card."

This story will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Lorenzen Wright murder trial opening statements from Billy Ray Turner