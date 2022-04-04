Opening statements delivered in Bakersfield 3 murder trial

Apr. 4—Opening statements were delivered Monday in the trial of a man accused of killing one of the Bakersfield 3.

Matthew Queen, 35, has pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts, including first-degree murder, torture and kidnapping in the death of Micah Holsonbake.

Deputy District Attorney Eric Smith sought to explain a pattern of Queen's behavior for the jury, which he said included threats to kill others and to tie them up with zip ties.

In a shorter statement, defense attorney Tim Hennessy simply said the jury will see his client is not guilty by the conclusion of the trial.

The Bakersfield 3 includes Baylee Despot, James Kulstad and Holsonbake, who went missing in March 2018. Holsonbake's body has not been found but partial remains have been recovered by officials.

Despot is also charged in the death of Holsonbake. However, she has been missing since 2018. Kulstad died in a drive-by shooting, which remains unsolved and is unrelated to this case. Police said Kulstad ran in the same circles as Queen and Despot.

Matthew Vandecasteele is also charged in the death of Holsonbake, but he took a plea deal in which he would receive a lighter sentence for agreeing to testify against Queen. Vandecasteele is scheduled to be sentenced April 25.