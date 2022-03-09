Opening statements, eight testimonies heard in Exford arson, murder trial

Mar. 9—LOWVILLE — Jurors were reminded that "the burden of proof never shifts" by Lewis County Judge Daniel R. King before opening remarks began Tuesday in the arson and murder trial of Shawn L. Exford.

"Arson, murder, reckless endangerment ... evidence will tell the story," Assistant District Attorney Mark R. Lemieux said before playing the recording of the 911 call made by Katherine A. Crego, one of the victims who lived in the 7525 S. State St. apartment building destroyed by the November 2019 fire. She said she couldn't get out.

"Really. Hurry up," she said in the call. Then she said nothing.

Mr. Lemieux alleged Ms. Crego and Saratina R. Kilbourne, 42, of 7539 S. State St., died of asphyxiation due to smoke inhalation.

Mr. Lemieux said the evidence that will be presented will prove that Exford was "drinking and socializing with many people throughout the night," including the two women and Brian S. Mushtare, who lived in the downstairs apartment but escaped out a window from Ms. Crego's apartment upstairs, where he was when the fire broke out. Mr. Mushtare made it onto the porch roof, where he was rescued.

Alleging that Exford left Ms. Crego's apartment at "almost midnight," Mr. Lemieux claimed Exford started the fire when he thought he was alone in the stair area of the building entrance.

"What he didn't realize is he wasn't alone. He was being recorded," Mr. Lemieux said, adding that the evidence would prove Exford left the building as it burned, knowing Ms. Crego, Ms. Kilbourne and Mr. Mushtare were inside, after looking outside to make sure no one saw him and then running into a man walking his dog before making his way to Baker's Grill farther up South State Street.

Mr. Lemieux said other people at Baker's claimed Exford "asked if anyone smelled human flesh on him."

The prosecutor read the charges from the grand jury indictment in full to the jurors, connecting the charges to the story that the evidence, he said, would tell.

Exford was indicted on four counts of second-degree murder, two counts of first-degree arson, second-degree arson and five counts of first-degree reckless endangerment on March 5, 2020.

"I would like to say that everything the prosecution will present is a lie, but I won't insult your intelligence," said Exford's attorney John W. Hallett during his opening statement.

Mr. Hallett focused on the requirement that prosecutors prove their case against Exford "beyond a reasonable doubt."

He said they must prove "each and every element," punctuating each word with a tap of his finger on the prosecution's desk as he spoke.

"He did not ask for this," Mr. Hallett said of his client's situation after explaining that Exford had moved to Lowville "to stay out of trouble."

Noting that Exford was 29 when the incident occurred, Mr. Hallett referred to the defendant's alcoholism and "doing more than just dabble" in drugs, drawing a parallel with Exford's father, who had a substance use disorder and died when Exford was a teen. He also noted that Exford had a stepfather who beat him.

Exford dropped out of school in 10th grade.

"Not many doors were open to Shawn Exford," Mr. Hallett said.

Mr. Hallett emphasized that in 2019, the year the fire occurred, Exford was friends with the two women who died, as well as Mr. Mushtare. He said all four of them were "extremely intoxicated" the night of the fire.

He also cited a lack of motive for Exford to harm Ms. Crego because he thought of Ms. Crego "as a grandmother."

Mr. Hallett claimed the prosecution has "a lapse in the chain of evidence," including how, exactly, the fire started, which will create "a reasonable doubt" in the minds of jurors.

Eight witnesses were called by the prosecution Tuesday. The first four were members of the Koster family who escaped from the rear, upstairs apartment in the 7525 S. State St. building fire on Nov. 30, 2019, along with the two children who were in the apartment at the time.

The Kosters were all asked questions that established the time they realized there was a fire, what made them aware of the fire, where they saw flames and the steps they took to escape from the structure — including carrying one of the children, who had recently had back surgery, down the stairs with help from a friend who also testified.

Mr. Lemieux asked each of them who else lived in the building and in some cases, for the elder Kosters, how long they were living there. They were also asked if they knew Exford and if they often saw him in the apartment building — they each responded yes.

A number of questions asked of each of the four were about the color, type and location of two blankets the downstairs front apartment resident hung on the wall and over his door in the entrance where the fire was allegedly started. That resident was not in the building at the time of the fire.

Both Mr. Lemieux and Mr. Hallett established the layout of the building in their questions to the family members.

Three law enforcement officers testified — Lowville Police Chief Randy L. Roggie, who coordinated the investigation at the scene of the fire; Lowville Police Officer Matthew J. Martin, who was the agent on the case; and Lewis County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Richard A. Knight, who was the fire investigator on the scene the following morning.

Officer Martin interviewed Exford the night of the fire after finding him at Baker's Grill, 7561 S. State St. He told Assistant District Attorney Caleb J. Petzoldt during questioning Tuesday that Exford did not seem drunk because he was walking fine and did not slur his words. However, Mr. Hallett in his cross examination made clear that the officer had testified that Exford "appeared to be under the influence of alcohol and I could smell alcohol when he was in the patrol car" during a hearing on evidence last year.

Sgt. Knight described pieces of evidence he had collected at the scene and through a warranted search, sent to a lab in Albany, including Exford's shirt, jacket, shoes, swabs for blood and other materials on the jacket and a substance found near where the fire was believed to have been started. All of that was submitted to the court.

Exford's trial is expected to continue for the next two to three weeks.