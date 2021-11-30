Opening statements in Ghislaine Maxwell trial

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Opening statements in Ghislaine Maxwell's sex trafficking trial began in New York on Monday. Maxwell is accused of recruited teenage girls, who were sexually abused by financier Jeffrey Epstein. (Nov. 30)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories