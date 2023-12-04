Opening Statements in Jonathan Majors Trial Paint Two Different Pictures of Domestic Dispute Incident

Jonathan Majors, looks backs at media while leaving Manhattan Criminal court after his pre trial hearing on August 03, 2023 in New York City.



Jonathan Majors, looks backs at media while leaving Manhattan Criminal court after his pre trial hearing on August 03, 2023 in New York City.

On Monday, opening statements for Jonathan Majors’ domestic dispute trial began.

Prosecutors in the case argued that the Creed III star ‘engaged in a cool and manipulative pattern’ of psychological abuse leading up the incident,” according to The Hollywood Reporter. They claimed that the relationship between Majors and his accuser and now ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari started off smooth back in 2021 but allegedly took a turn for the worse when Majors’ “true self emerged,” which essentially looked like alleged controlling, manipulation, “withoholding affection” and threatening suicide as a way to get her to conform to what he wanted her to do.

“In revenge, she made these false allegations to ruin Jonathan Majors and to take away everything he had spent his whole life working for,” she said per THR, further painting Jabbari as the aggressor.

THR with more:

Chaudhry further claims that Jabbari was the aggressor and hurt Majors while in the car, including slapping, clawing and scratching him and later tearing his coat. She alleges that he “scooped her up and put her back in the car,” rather than threw her in, because she was in danger of running into traffic. She further alleges that Majors tried to run away from Jabbari several times, before checking into the hotel, while Jabbari was unhurt and partying with strangers. When he returned to his apartment the next day, Chaudhry says Majors found Jabbari on the floor and called 911 out of concern. Chaudhry alleges that Jabbari was “confused and nearly unintelligible” and said “I don’t know” 19 times when initially questioned about her injuries, before agreeing with police when they asked if Majors had caused them. “This is a case about the end of a relationship, not about a crime, at least not one that Mr. Majors committed,” she said.

As previously and extensively covered by The Root, Majors currently faces “two counts of assault in the third degree, attempted assault in the third degree, aggravated harassment in the second degree, and harassment in the second degree.” If convicted, he could spend up to a year in jail. He has pled not guilty to all charges.

