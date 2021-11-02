Opening statements in Kyle Rittenhouse trial depict alleged gunman as victim, aggressor

Competing lawyers laid out two sides of the same shooting Tuesday as the trial of accused killer Kyle Rittenhouse began.

Neither prosecutors nor defense attorneys dispute the facts, that Rittenhouse fatally shot two people and injured another in Kenosha, Wis., last summer. The state claims the then-17-year-old traveled 15 miles across state lines to feed off the chaos of anti-police brutality protests. His lawyers say he only fired out of fear for his own safety.

“The people of Kenosha, who felt a sense of outrage, began to protest. But like moths to a flame, tourists from outside our community were drawn to the chaos,” Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger said during opening statements Tuesday.

“Out of the hundreds of people that came to Kenosha that week…the evidence will show that the only person who killed anyone was the defendant, Kyle Rittenhouse. Hundreds of people were out on the street experiencing chaos and violence, the only person who killed anyone was Kyle Rittenhouse.”

Rittenhouse, who was caught yawning repeatedly during Judge Bruce Schroeder’s instructions to the jury, faces six charges, including first-degree reckless homicide, first-degree intentional homicide and attempted first-degree intentional homicide.

The defendant crossed state lines from Illinois to Wisconsin on Aug. 25, 2020, claiming he was going to protect local businesses from anti-police brutality protestors after the shooting of Jacob Blake, according to prosecutors.

Armed with an AR-15-type rifle, Rittenhouse allegedly confronted an unarmed Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, who tried to grab the gun. Rittenhouse then shot Rosenbaum four times, including at least once in the back, according to the charging documents.

Witnesses who saw the shooting allegedly chased Rittenhouse down the street before he fell, then fired two shots nearby.

Anthony Huber, 26, allegedly tried to grab the gun from Rittenhouse, who fired a single shot, hitting him.

Huber and Rosenbaum both died from their injuries.

While Rittenhouse was still sitting on the ground, 36-year-old Gaige Grosskreutz, armed with a semi-automatic pistol, walked up to him, according to prosecutors. Rittenhouse allegedly shot him in the arm.

Grosskreutz is expected to testify in the trial.

The first witness the state plans to call to testify is Dominick Black, the boyfriend of Rittenhouse’s sister, who bought the gun that Rittenhouse allegedly used in the shootings.

Even before Rittenhouse’s lawyers began their opening, prosecutors urged the jury not to fall for the defense’s argument of self-defense, telling jurors that they cannot grant him the “benefit of hindsight.”

Defense attorney Mike Richards instead painted a picture of a local teen with a “distaste for the destruction” in Kenosha.

“It isn’t a whodunit, when did it happen or anything like that,” Richards said. “Mr. Winger makes a big deal about how Mr. Rittenhouse was the only one who killed someone that night. Mr. Rittenhouse was the only person who was chased by Joseph Rosenbaum that night.”

Richards also described Rittenhouse as the victim of attacks from witnesses, including one referred to as “Jump-Kick Man” who has never been identified or come forward.

“He doesn’t want a confrontation. He doesn’t want trouble,” Richards said, alleging that Rosenbaum threatened to kill Rittenhouse.

“Kyle Rittenhouse protected himself,” the defense claimed.