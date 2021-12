KCRA - Sacramento Videos

A man was arrested in connection with the deadly road rage shooting on Interstate 5 that killed one person and shut down the roadway for several hours, the California Highway Patrol said Tuesday. David Perry, 33, of Sacramento, was arrested in connection with the shooting and booked into the Sacramento County Jail, CHP said. According to CHP, the situation began around 2:15 p.m. on Interstate 80 at Watt Avenue, nearly 10 miles away from the shooting scene. That is when officers started getting calls from people about it.