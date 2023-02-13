Opening statements in retrial for Michael Renard Jackson, man convicted in 2007 killing of woman

On Monday, a jury heard opening statements in the retrial of Michael Renard Jackson, who was found guilty in 2010 of raping and murdering Andrea Boyer in 2007, when she came to work at an Orange Park animal clinic.

Michal Harris was inside the Clay County courtroom, seeking justice for her former co-worker, Andrea Boyer.

“Andrea was amazing,” Harris said. “I tell everybody she was the hardest working person and I’d never seen anyone so happy to be working so hard.”

When Jackson was convicted and sentenced to death in 2010, the jury’s vote recommending the death penalty was not unanimous.

The retrial is happening due to the Florida Supreme Court overturning his original conviction, determining the video tape of his interrogation prejudiced that jury.

“Despite what I feel is a really strong DNA case, we got overturned based on editing of a video,” Harris said.

The state’s opening statement walked the jury through what happened the morning of Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2007, the day Boyer was killed. The state let the jury know that DNA evidence is a lead in their case.

The defense opened their statements saying this case has always been about time, and argued the state’s case was based on the DNA found.

