Opening statements set for Monday in trial of Celebration man accused of killing wife, 3 children

Opening statements are set to begin Monday in the murder trial of a man accused of killing his Osceola County family in 2019.

Last week, a jury was seated in the Anthony Todt trial.

Prosecutors are going to lay out their case to jurors and try to convince them beyond a reasonable doubt that Todt killed his wife, three children and the family dog.

They were killed around Christmas of 2019 in cold blood, and Todt allegedly stayed in their Celebration home with their decomposing bodies until they were discovered a month later.

Todt has pleaded not guilty to killing his wife Megan and their three children: Tyler, age 11; Alek, age 13; and 4-year-old Zoe.

In jailhouse calls, Todt blamed the deaths on his wife and told his sister that his wife may have tried to harm them before.

In a letter to his father in June 2020, he said when he returned home, his wife told him she gave the children “Benadryl pie,” stabbed them and suffocated them. Then she turned the knife on herself.

After that he wrote he wanted to die too, he took large amounts of Benadryl and doesn’t remember much until after his arrest.

Still, he told his sister that he loved his family.

Todt’s defense team will not be allowed to discuss his mental health when his trial starts Monday.

