Opening statements and testimony expected in murder trial

Opening statements and testimony are expected to begin Tuesday in the case of a 41-year-old man charged in connection with the shooting death of Antonyo Powell.

Nathan Olsen is charged with aggravated murder, three counts of murder, discharge of a firearm in or near prohibited premises, improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation or school safety zone, felonious assault and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.

Olson is accused of the Oct. 22 shooting of Powell in the first block of Antibus Place. Mansfield police were notified by a ShotSpotter Activation Alert, which uses audio sensors in strategic locations that detect gunfire and the approximate area where the shots were fired.

Olsen was not arrested until Jan. 10 in South Carolina, though he was in custody five days after a warrant was issued. The U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force collaborated with marshals in South Carolina to make the arrest.

"This arrest is a direct result of excellent work by the entire major crimes section of the Mansfield Police Department and the relationship with the division of police and the NOVFTF," police Chief Keith Porch said in a news release.

Victim died at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital

Powell, 29, was shot multiple times and died at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital.

Powell was born in Mansfield. He preferred to be called "Wonnie" or Wonnie James, a nickname given to him at a young age by an uncle.

According to his obituary, he had three children and loved having fun, playing cards and making everyone laugh.

Olsen has been held in Richland County Jail on a $500,000 cash bond.

His trial, which will be heard by Common Pleas Judge Phil Naumoff, has been continued four times.

Jury selection was supposed to get underway on Thursday, but Olsen's defense team was handling a trial in Cuyahoga County. Joseph Patituce is listed as lead counsel and Aaron Schwartz as co-counsel. They are from Strongsville.

Prosecutor Jodie Schumacher and Assistant Prosecutor Lauryn Calderhead are handling the case for the state.

mcaudill@gannett.com

419-521-7219

X (formerly Twitter): @MarkCau32059251

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Murder case involving Mansfield victim going on in common pleas court