Opening statements, testimony heard in New Albany double murder trial

Jul. 25—NEW ALBANY — Brittany Linne talks to her best friend of over 30 years, Brandee Douglass, at her gravesite in Georgetown all the time.

She was just there Monday after a jury was selected in the double murder case where Brandee's husband, Cherok Douglass, is accused of killing her and an innocent bystander, Lorin Yelle.

"I told her they were picking the jury," Linne said. "I keep her updated with the case, I keep her updated with the girls, of course, keep her up to date on what's going on with life, what she's missing."

Linne was in court for testimony on Tuesday.

"I'm here for Brandee, she can't be here, so I'm here for her, I want justice," Linne said. "I want to see justice and the maximum justice served...she couldn't get it when she was alive, so she deserves it now."

Opening statements were given Tuesday in the case in which Douglass is facing two felonies for murder, a felony for attempted murder and a felony for robbery resulting in bodily injury.

Police said Douglass killed Brandee and Yelle at the Circle K gas station on Grant Line Road on April 4,2022, then led police on a chase that ended near the Onion Restaurant and Tea House on Charlestown Road.

Douglass is accused of taking restaurant owner Winnie Wen hostage at gunpoint, then running her over with a car, resulting in the robbery charge. He's also accused of trying to ram Floyd County Sheriff Deputy Sarah James with that vehicle, resulting in the attempted murder charge.

Floyd County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Elizabeth Stigdon told the jury from the state's perspective, the case is broken down into four parts: the deadly shootings at the Circle K, the police chase from the Circle K to the area of a Dairy Queen on Charlestown Road, the events at the Onion Restaurant and Teahouse and the statements from Douglass.

When Stigdon spoke to the jury she outlined each event that day that led up to Douglass' charges.

"But he wasn't finished yet," she said in between each point.

The state showed a portion of body camera video where Douglass can be heard making a statement as part of the opening remarks.

"I just killed the woman I love," Douglass said on the video.

Statements like that are key to the defense, said Floyd County Deputy Public Defender Bart McMahon.

"This is not a man who planned, premeditated and planned what happened that day to occur," McMahon said.

McMahon said Douglass, instead, acted in a sudden heat and he "snapped."

He suggested the jury consider other possibilities in this case, including voluntary manslaughter.

"As we go forward, I'm going to ask you to keep an open mind, open eyes and keep your ears open," McMahon said, adding the jury gets to decide, "what crime, if any, occurred."

Stigdon and Floyd County Prosecutor Chris Lane are representing the State of Indiana in the case. McMahon and Floyd County Chief Public Defender Matt Lorch are representing Douglass.

The prosecution called five witnesses on Tuesday, including Floyd County Sheriff Deputy James.

James testified about the chaotic scene when she arrived at the Onion Tea House and Restaurant on April 4, 2022.

She said she witnessed Wen in a struggle with Douglass.

At one point Douglass had a gun to Wen's head, and at another, he had the gun to Wen's side, all the while he was trying to get both of them into an SUV parked outside the restaurant, James said.

After that, James testified Wen fell, and she witnessed Douglass in the SUV, driving over her.

"I thought she was dead," James said, adding Douglass was still operating the vehicle after Wen was run over.

James testified she jumped on a nearby ledge as Douglass "floored" the SUV into her direction, so she pointed her gun at the vehicle and fired one or two shots.

"I thought he was trying to kill me," she said, adding that after that Douglass indicated he'd been hit, so she jumped off the ledge and approached the vehicle.

James and another officer attempted to get Douglass out of the SUV, she said, adding Douglass was not complying with any verbal commands and seemed to be reaching into the vehicle.

At this point, James said she knew Douglass had a firearm with him, so she fired again.

"My only concern was he was going to reach into (the vehicle) and get the gun and shoot me before I returned fire," she said.

James said the experience with Douglass was traumatic and that she'd never shot anyone with her service weapon previously.

During cross-examination Lorch asked James if it was possible Douglass was trying to exit the parking lot of the Onion Tea House and Restaurant, and if she knew what was going through his mind that day.

"I don't," James said, adding she did know Douglass was driving the car toward her at that time.

Lorch also questioned James' memory of the events that transpired.

"Your recollection of the event could be affected by the fact it's traumatic," he said.

James confirmed the event was traumatic.

"I but I can recall I gave (a statement) to Indiana State Police two days later, and my story hasn't changed," she said.

The prosecution also called three civilians who were at the Circle K at the time of the shooting to testify, as well as the New Albany Police officer who first arrived on the scene.

The trial is expected to resume at 9 a.m. on Wednesday in Floyd Superior Court No. 1.