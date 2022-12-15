Opening statements, testimony heard in Clark murder trial

Dec. 15—CLARK COUNTY — A jury heard opening statements and witness testimony Wednesday in a Clark County murder trial.

Jessey Andrews is on trial in the death of his ex-wife, Jasmine Andrews, who died after a shooting in Jeffersonville on Feb. 17.

The defendant was charged with murder in the case about six weeks later, and court documents state he initially called authorities to report Jasmine had committed suicide.

Court papers also show that Jasmine had previously told family members she was a victim of domestic violence.

Judge Susan L. Orth presided over the trial in Clark Circuit Court 1.

Clark Deputy Deputy Prosecutor Tom Lowe told the jury in the prosecution's opening statements that they believe Jessey killed Jasmine after an argument at a home along Kerry Ann Way in Jeffersonville.

Lowe said the disagreement was an argument about the couple's relationship.

Lowe told the jury that Jasmine was shot at close range, on the left side of the head, with a .44-caliber revolver after the argument escalated.

In the defense's opening statements, attorney Sunnye Bush-Sawtell told the jury that the prosecution has the burden of proof in this trial, and has to prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt for the jury to find the defendant guilty.

"If at the end of the trial you do have those doubts, you must do what the constitution says and send Jessey home," she said.

She said the defendant has been consistent in his account that Jasmine committed suicide. She said the defense also believes there are discrepancies between the results of investigations tied to the case.

The prosecution called witnesses on the first day of testimony, which focused on the scene at Kerry Ann Way and police investigations tied to the shooting.

Clark County 911 Director Brad Meixell was the first witness called to testify and confirmed the recordings of the 911 calls.

The prosecution then played two 911 calls from the case.

In cross-examination the defense asked Meixell to confirm a transcript from the first 911 call.

"It appears to be consistent," he said.

Jeffersonville Police officer Patrick Heitfeld was the second witness the prosecution called.

Heitfeld testified he was the first officer at the scene and about 45 minutes of his body camera footage played.

Body camera video showed Jessey was emotional and distraught. He's seen in the video telling police he and Jasmine got into an argument prior to her death and he witnessed her holding a gun to her head.

Officer Heitfeld testified when he arrived at the scene he saw the defendant holding Jasmine's head, blood and a revolver on the ground.

He said he moved the weapon because he "didn't want the gun to be in play," at the scene.

On cross-examination, defense attorney David Mosley questioned Heitfeld at length about whether police followed proper protocols for collecting evidence at the scene. He also asked Heitfeld if he saw blood in a sink inside the home on Kerry Ann Way and Heitfeld said he didn't.

After the court took a recess for lunch, the prosecution called a third witness, Jasmine's father James Cochran.

Lowe asked Cochran to confirm that Jasmine's dominant hand was her right hand and to identify her by a photo. Cochran identified the photo and said she was right-handed.

The defense did not cross-examine Cochran.

The fourth witness called to testify for the prosecution was Jeffersonville Police Officer Logan Bensing.

He testified that when he arrived at Kerry Ann Way he began the process of securing the scene and log, including taking crime scene photos.

In cross-examination, the defense also questioned Bensing about whether the gun was handled appropriately after the shooting. One of the evidence photos from the scene showed the gun open with its chamber on display. Bensing testified it shouldn't have been opened.

The fifth witness called by the prosecution, Jeffersonville Police Detective Josh Schiller, was then called to the stand.

Schiller said he was called to the scene to process it and collected the revolver to take it back to the Jeffersonville Police Department.

He testified that tests were conducted on the gun and he identified numerous pieces of evidence from the scene, including bullet fragments, when they were presented to him by the prosecution.

Schiller also testified he was present at Jasmine's autopsy as part of the investigation.

In cross-examination, the defense questioned the validity of gun residue tests that were done on Jasmine and if the results from JPD were accurate.

The defense also asked why JPD didn't check the revolver for Jasmine's fingerprints.

Schiller testified the results of gun residue tests done on Jasmine came out negative and that the revolver wasn't tested for her fingerprints.

If convicted, Jessey faces 45 to 65 years behind bars and a $10,000 fine.

This case is one of several cases police believe to be domestic violence murders in Southern Indiana this year.

Brandee Douglass, and bystander Lorin Yelle, were shot and killed at a Circle K gas station in New Albany on April 4. Douglass' husband, Cherok Douglass, is charged with murder in both cases. That trial is now scheduled to start March 13, 2023.

In Sellersburg, Elizabeth "Lizzie" Bennett Lewis was shot and killed in Sellersburg on April 1. Her husband, Mac Lewis, has been charged with murder. His trial date is set for Jan. 17, 2023.