Opening statements in murder trial of Run DMC's Jam Master Jay

In 2021, Oleg Klimov, Vlad Guber and Oleg Kiyasko set out to co-create a platform, Refact.ai, that could convince more companies to embrace GenAI for coding by affording users more customization -- and control -- over the experience. Klimov and Kiyasko had worked together for nearly a decade building AI-based systems for image recognition and security systems. "It was clear that AI would change the very notion of what engineering is," Klimov told TechCrunch in an email interview.