Opening statements in Xbox death penalty sentencing retrial set for Tuesday

Troy Victorino talks with one of the attorneys, Monday April 10, 2023 before jury selection in the penalty phase of the resentencing trial after his death sentence was vacated for the Xbox murders.

Opening statements are set for Tuesday in the penalty phase retrial for two of the four men convicted in a mass killing in Deltona known as the Xbox murders.

Troy Victorino, 46, and Jerone Hunter, 36, were already convicted and sentenced to death in 2006 for the 2004 murders. But a judge struck down their death sentences.

Now, a 15-member jury, including three alternates, will begin hearing testimony and evidence on Tuesday at the Volusia County Courthouse in DeLand. In the end, they will recommend whether the men be sentenced to death or spend the rest of their life behind bars.

Circuit Judge Randell Rowe III overturned the death sentences against Victorino and Hunter following a 2016 Florida Supreme Court ruling requiring juries to be unanimous when choosing the death penalty. The guilty verdicts remained.

Troy Victorino and Jerone Hunter sit with attorneys at the defense table at the Volusia County Courthouse, Monday, April 10, 2023, for jury selection in the penalty phase retrial for what became known as the Xbox murders.

Ironically, on Thursday, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill into law no longer requiring unanimous jury recommendations. But that won't impact Victorino's and Hunter's case.

The Xbox murders

The two men, along with Michael Salas and Robert Cannon, broke into a home on Telford Lane in Deltona on Aug. 6, 2004, and beat and stabbed six people to death. Salas and Cannon were sentenced to mandatory life in prison.

Killed in the massacre were Erin Belanger, 22; Michelle Nathan, 19; Roberto "Tito" Gonzalez, 28; Jonathan Gleason, 17; Francisco "Flaco" Ayo-Roman, 30; and Anthony Vega, 34. A dog was also killed.

Jury selection began April 10.

The clerk’s office summoned 290 potential jurors and the judge and lawyers questioned them over the course of nearly two weeks on issues, including their views on the death penalty, whether they had read any news stories about the case, their feelings about a dog being killed and on any mitigation they might consider for the accused.

They were also asked about whether serving on a jury for what is expected to be a lengthy penalty-phase retrial would pose a hardship for them.

Lawyers narrowed the field to 51 potential jurors.

On Thursday, they selected 15 jurors, including three alternates.

Parkland massacre spurs change

On Thursday, DeSantis signed a bill changing Florida law so that an 8-to-4 jury recommendation is enough for a judge to sentence someone to death. The change was a reaction to a non-unanimous jury that spared the life of the shooter who killed 17 people in 2018 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

But that change won’t apply to Victorino's and Hunter’s sentencing. Jurors must be unanimous. If not, the judge must sentence Victorino or Hunter to mandatory life in prison.

When a jury in 2006 made its death recommendations, an 8 to 4 requirement would have been enough for nearly all the votes by the jury to recommend death for Victorino and Hunter.

In 2006, jurors recommended death for Victorino by a vote of 10-2 for Belanger's murder; 10-2 for Ayo-Roman's; 9-3 for Gonzalez's; and 7-5 for Gleason's. They recommended life for the murders of Nathan and Vega.

Jurors recommended Hunter get a death sentence for Gleason's murder by a vote of 10-2; for Gonzalez's murder by a vote of 9-3; for Nathan's by a vote of 10-2; and for Vega's by 9-3. Jurors recommended life sentences for Belanger's and Ayo-Roman's murders.

