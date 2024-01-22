Opening this week in Johnson County: Combination breakfast restaurant, pizza place, bar

Opening day is approaching at Overland Park’s newest breakfast restaurant.

And its newest pizza place. And its newest bar. All under one roof.

The three-in-one restaurant, Atomic Cowboy, will begin serving the public Tuesday at 7101 W. 80th St. From 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., customers can chow down on biscuits and other breakfast items from the Denver Biscuit Co. side of the business.

After 11 a.m., slices of Fat Sully’s Pizza will be served.

Patrons can lounge at the bar all day, sipping cocktails and watching their favorite teams face off. Arcade games and a billiards table are tucked in the corner of the restaurant. All ages are welcome, said founder Drew Shader.

“We really want to cater to the families of Overland Park,” Shader said. “Bring your kids in for an early dinner — pizza, hamburgers.”

Atomic Cowboy opened its other Kansas City location in Westport, 4144 Pennsylvania Ave., in 2020. It was the restaurant’s first outside of Colorado. Now Shader’s team is looking forward to bringing the concept to downtown Overland Park.

“It really fits us, our vibe,” Shader said.

Its mega build-your-own pizza slices can also be ordered and eaten outside, thanks to its walk-up “slice window.” (Though this might be best enjoyed once Kansas City clears its chilling temperatures.)

Popular menu items on the breakfast side include its biscuits and gravy and the “Lola” — a fried chicken and bacon biscuit sandwich drizzled in maple syrup.

An outdoor patio can seat dozens of patrons. (Again, not advised during windchill warnings.)

When Atomic Cowboy got its start in Denver 20 years ago, it was strictly a bar.

Four years in, Shader added a pizza restaurant inside — Fat Sully’s. His other, separate concept, the “biscuit bus,” eventually migrated into the bar as well. Thus, the hodgepodge of Shader’s entrepreneurial ventures became what it is today.

Atomic Cowboy now has nine locations, with seven in Colorado.

The Overland Park location will be open from 8 a.m. until midnight for now, Shader said, adding that they may end up extending its hours.