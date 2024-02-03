Openings, closings: Painted Pony Coffee & Cream, Cindy Lou's BBQ, Rick's, Wayback Burgers

In Restaurant Roundup, Em Chan shares some local restaurants' latest updates. Have a question for a restaurant you'd like Chan to look into? You can send her your inquiries at echan@gannett.com.

Painted Pony Coffee & Cream

Owner Bailey Heide transformed the former Independent Ice Cream shop to Painted Pony Coffee & Cream in January.

Owner Bailey Heide is from Monmouth and had always wanted to run a coffee shop. She bought the Independent Ice Cream business from Andrea Holliday, who had opened the shop in 2018.

Heide said she didn't want people to not have the ice cream they've come to love, so she continues to offer it. Now, folks can also have cold dessert options like affogatos and espresso shakes, she said.

Prior to owning the shop, Heide began Painted Pony Coffee as a coffee cart in summer 2022. She would work events and markets, but decided in 2023 to pursue a "set" location. It continues to operate from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays at the Corvallis Winter Market.

Painted Pony Coffee & Cream offers a full espresso bar, loose leaf teas, Lotus energy drinks and assorted pastries from Crumble & Glaze. Heide said in the future she hopes to have more items, including savory options.

The name Painted Pony is a nod to her Western background and having grown up around horses.

Heide said she is still figuring out decor, but is creating a cozy, Western-theme spot for folks of all ages. The cafe offers free Wi-Fi and has a small space where local handmade goods are available for purchase. Themed merchandise is also planned for the future, Heide said.

For updates on the coffeeshop, check out the Instagram page, @paintedponycoffeeandcream.

Hours: 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday

Address: 226 S Main St. Suite A, Independence

Cindy Lou's BBQ

Cindy Lou's BBQ has officially moved from south Salem and settled in Monmouth full-time.

Owner Christopher Sarff has brought his food truck back to his hometown after four and a half years of being primarily in Salem. He has worked alongside longtime friend Johnny Roldan since they opened in 2016. They have been full-time in their new location since Jan. 1.

Sarff said operating in Salem had ran its course, having previously been parked outside Ink Daddy Tattoo and Body Piercing and the Beehive Station in south Salem. Especially since the beginning of the pandemic, it's been harder to do business in Salem with the influx of new food trucks, he said. In the last six months, he said they were trying to split their time between Salem and Monmouth, but juggling both locations as well as catering was too much.

The permanent move to Monmouth came after Sarff saw a sign for a lot open with space for food trucks. Sarff said it worked out perfectly because he'd been wanting to return to the town full-time. Now, the food truck will be open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday to Friday, or until they sell out. When spring arrives there will be expanded hours.

With the move, Sarff has added buffet style to-go, which are full and half pan size servings of meats and sides. They are also accepting catering requests for the rest of 2024.

The business is named after Sarff's parents, Ryan and Cindy Lou Sarff. He said it's meaningful to be back where he grew up and connect with folks who knew his parents. The mac and cheese, beans, coleslaw and jalapeno rice are Cindy Lou's recipes, and Sarff hopes folks will come out and try the food.

For updates on Cindy Lou's BBQ, check out the Facebook page.

Hours: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. Wednesday to Friday (until sold out)

Address: 272 Pacific Highway W, Monmouth

Rick's Place

Rick's Place in Monmouth closed just shy of its 30th anniversary.

Rick's Place is closed after almost 30 years in Monmouth. Owner Rick Gydesen said he was hoping to remain open for the cafe's 30th year, but they made it to 29 years and 11 months. He and his wife, Mary, had run the cafe for many years.

Gydesen said he decided to part ways with the location because of a dispute about the rent with the building owner. He said it's bittersweet. Folks in the community were also saddened by the cafe's departure, and had put together a farewell and appreciation fundraiser on GoFundMe to support him with costs for the "next chapter," including moving costs. The original goal was to raise $2,000 but it currently has $2,795.

Gydesen won't be retiring yet, as he and Mary will be catering events at the Polk County Fairgrounds, including the Polk County Flea Market, and other events happening onsite. There will not be a brick and mortar for the foreseeable future, he said.

"An extreme thank you for all the loyalty and support from the community and individuals that chipped in to help us," Gydesen said. "I'm now 82 years old and have arthritis, and am now slowing down - but not quitting yet."

Wayback Burgers

Wayback Burgers is opening its third Oregon location just off of Lancaster Drive NE.

The new location for the fast food chain is projected to open in late 2024. Wayback Burgers offers burgers, hot dogs, shakes, vegetarian food and even halal options. It began in Newark, Delaware, in 1991 as a fast-casual concept serving burgers and milkshakes, and expanded its menu over time. There are now over 170 locations nationally and internationally, including in 35 states. The other Oregon locations are in Medford and Eugene.

Franchisee owners Dikshant and Dipali Patel said they were excited to be able to bring something new to the community, especially with the inclusive options as their family all have different diets.

The couple had started the process a year ago to open a location and spent most of last year trying to find a spot. The space is currently undergoing renovations. A Facebook page and website will be up soon.

For updates on Wayback Burgers, check out the Wayback Burgers website, waybackburgers.com.

Address: 633 Lancaster Drive NE, Salem

