Openings still available for Teen Police Academy

Jul. 3—Later this month a group of local youth who may have an interest in law enforcement or just a desire to know more about police work in general will gather in Greenville to learn the basics.

The next edition of the Greenville Police Department Teen Police Academy is scheduled July 18-22.

"That whole week," Greenville Police Department Officer James Hamilton said Friday. "Times are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and as always it is free."

The course offers insights into elements of police work such as crime scene investigations, patrol procedures, arson investigations, K-9 teams, SWAT responses and more. Students will get to ride with officers and work a mock crime scene.

Those attending do not have to live in Greenville to attend the Teen Police Academy.

"I still have nine spots available and would like to get them filled," Hamilton said.

Additional information, requirements and forms can be found online at https://www.ci.greenville.tx.us/1271/Teen-Police-Academy.