Openreach axes connection fees for low-income homes

·2 min read

Openreach will install broadband for free to UK households on universal credit which have no other earnings.

The company would usually charge ISPs, such as Sky or TalkTalk, for connecting households to broadband.

The firm estimates about one million people could save up to £92, depending on how internet firms pass on the saving.

But some analysts have questioned how big an impact the move will have.

The Good Things Foundation, which works to make sure everyone benefits from digital tech, told the BBC it welcomed Openreach's fee waiver.

"Access to data is a lifeline. Public services like universal credit are already online, and the pandemic has meant more of us are managing our health online through contacting GPs via video call, or making use of the NHS apps," a spokesman said.

Two million households struggle to afford internet access, media regulator Ofcom revealed in a July report.

It noted that some ISPs had introduced low-cost tariffs for people on benefits, or improved existing ones. But it said take-up had been low, reaching at most 1% of those in receipt of out-of-work benefits.

It suggested that if the industry did not do more, there would be a strong case for "exploring whether mandatory social tariffs would be necessary to fill the gaps in support, alongside other potential options".

Digital Infrastructure Minister Matt Warman praised the new scheme. "This welcome step will help people struggling with bills access the connectivity they need to thrive in today's digital age," he said.

The government is facing criticism for its decision to end a £20 increase to universal credit introduced during the pandemic.

Limited availability

The "connect the unconnected" offer will apply to households that receive universal credit with zero other earnings, which have not been connected to the Openreach network for the past 90 days.

Mark Jackson, editor-in-chief of broadband news site ISP Review, said the caveats meant the announcement "may only have a limited impact".

He added that smaller ISPs don't have systems in place to identify customers on universal credit

"The big players, like BT do, but smaller ISPs may have to weigh up whether the restricted availability makes it worthwhile to even attempt to do that."

He said it was "a positive development" but it was yet to be seen how the savings would be passed on.

ISPs can choose to implement the savings to customers in a number of ways, Openreach said, either by cutting costs up front or over the course of a contract.

An Openreach spokesperson told the BBC while it could not insist that the savings were given to customers, "clearly the right thing to do would be do pass it on".

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Ethereum Rival Solana Climbs to Seventh in Crypto Top 10

    (Bloomberg) -- The cryptocurrency linked to the Solana network has jumped to the seventh spot among the world’s top 10 largest virtual coins amid optimism that the blockchain could be a long term competitor to Ethereum.Solana’s SOL token has tripled in about three weeks and now has a market value of more than $41 billion, according to CoinGecko. Proponents tout the claimed speed and lower cost of transactions on Solana for decentralized finance and digital collectibles, applications where Ethere

  • Shiba Inu Retreats Amid Broad Weakness In Crypto Markets

    Shiba Inu is testing the support level at $0.000007.

  • 5M get stimulus help to pay for internet and a laptop — and you can still apply

    The government will give you a discount on your internet service and a new computer.

  • El Salvador Buys 400 Bitcoins Ahead of Nationwide Rollout

    (Bloomberg) -- El Salvador bought 400 Bitcoins as it prepares to adopt the cryptocurrency as legal tender from Tuesday, President Nayib Bukele said in a post on Twitter. The currency has a market value of about $20 million at current prices. The country plans to buy “a lot more” of the coins, Bukele said in a separate post, after buying the first batch of 200. Enthusiasts and detractors alike will be monitoring the experiment to see if a significant number of people want to transact with Bitcoin

  • Hong Kong Landlord Sees Robust Demand for Central Offices

    (Bloomberg) -- The biggest landlord in Hong Kong’s most expensive office market expects demand to withstand concerns about political clampdowns and pandemic setbacks.Hongkong Land Holdings Ltd. said leasing demand is robust for its dozen interconnected office blocks in the heart of the city’s financial district known as Central, executive director Raymond Chow said in an interview with Bloomberg Television. Business hasn’t been affected by the introduction of the national security law or tighten

  • El Salvador Holding 400 Bitcoins Leading up to Legal Tender Introduction

    Just ahead of the introduction of Bitcoin as legal tender in El Salvador, the government bought several hundred BTC for its coffers.

  • 11 Times Actors Dressed Like Their TV Characters

    undefined Originally Appeared on Vogue

  • FTX Launches NFT Platform for US-Based Clients

    Popular cryptocurrency exchange FTX has launched a non-fungible (NFT) marketplace for customers living in the United States.

  • How secure are your computer's privacy settings?

    Here's why you should go back and evaluate your privacy settings to make sure they're still right for you.

  • Media Companies’ Office Return Plans

    Here’s what 10 media companies are planning.

  • ProtonMail logged IP address of French activist after order by Swiss authorities

    ProtonMail, a hosted email service with a focus on end-to-end encrypted communications, has been facing criticism after a police report showed that French authorities managed to obtain the IP address of a French activist who was using the online service. The company has communicated widely about the incident, stating that it doesn’t log IP addresses by default and it only complies with local regulation — in that case Swiss law. While ProtonMail didn’t cooperate with French authorities, French police sent a request to Swiss police via Europol to force the company to obtain the IP address of one of its users.

  • BSHIELD- the Top Expert on Token Security

    Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - September 7, 2021) - Block Security Shield (BSHIELD) is developed by the core members of a global blockchain technology research alliance. Its core team has served global well-known blockchain projects and platforms such as libra, Kraken, Bitfinex, and coinbase. The BSL security protocol aims to provide secure on-chain protection for blockchain ecological applications. The BSHIELD technical team is committed to improving the overall security, privacy and a

  • ProtonMail under fire after giving authorities an activist's IP address

    As detailed in our transparency report, our published threat model, and also our privacy policy, under Swiss law, Proton can be forced to collect information on accounts belonging to users under Swiss criminal investigation. This is obviously not done by default, but only if Proton gets a legal order for a specific account.

  • After years of inaction against adtech, UK's ICO calls for browser-level controls to fix 'cookie fatigue'

    In the latest quasi-throwback toward 'do not track', the UK's data protection chief has come out in favor of a browser- and/or device-level setting to allow Internet users to set "lasting" cookie preferences -- suggesting this as a fix for the barrage of consent pop-ups that continues to infest websites in the region. European web users digesting this development in an otherwise monotonously unchanging regulatory saga, should be forgiven -- not only for any sense of déjà vu they may experience -- but also for wondering if they haven't been mocked/gaslit quite enough already where cookie consent is concerned. Last month, UK digital minister Oliver Dowden took aim at what he dubbed an "endless" parade of cookie pop-ups -- suggesting the government is eyeing watering down consent requirements around web tracking as ministers consider how to diverge from European Union data protection standards, post-Brexit.

  • Inside the response to the massive Russian SolarWinds hack

    Seizing upon a flaw in software from SolarWinds, Russian hackers spent months leisurely probing the computer systems of dozens of businesses and government agencies. By contrast, when the intrusion was detected, tech companies and government agencies had to scramble to close the hole, assess damage and try to learn techniques to block future attacks.Between the lines: Fresh details on how Microsoft, SolarWinds, GoDaddy and various government agencies managed the response to last winter's massive