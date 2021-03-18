Openreach price rules aim to boost full-fibre net rollout

The UK's telecoms regulator has decided not to place price controls on what Openreach charges internet service providers for full-fibre connections for at least 10 years.

In addition, it has frozen the price cap it levels on what the BT-owned subsidiary charges for slower copper-based connections.

The moves are designed to ramp up the rollout of fibre.

Experts say they should provide Openreach with the certainty it needs.

"Rolling out infrastructure is a costly and time-consuming venture, that comes with a long pay-back on investment," commented Kester Mann, an analyst at the tech consultancy CCS Insight.

"This is particularly true in less-densely populated areas where the economics may be considerably less appealing.

"As such, Openreach needed certainty that it would be able to make a sufficient return on investment before embarking on the next stages of roll-out."

But the decision lays Ofcom open to criticism that is has given a near-monopoly operator a generous deal.

"It's true we certainly want to make sure that BT can have a fair bet on this investment, but at the core of our approach is that we are trying to get competition into the wholesale network layer, of broadband for the future, really for the first time in quite a new way," Ofcom's chief executive Dame Melanie Dawes told BBC Radio Four's Today programme.

"And the reason we believe in competition is we actually think that's best for the consumer,. It gives us all more options to choose from, not just on pricing but also on service quality and reliability."

Unregulated fees

As part of the measures, Ofcom will effectively freeze the wholesale fees Openreach charges for providing "superfast" data speeds of up to 40 megabits per second, which rely on copper links.

The watchdog had previously forced these to fall by about 20% over recent years.

The price Openreach charges for faster and more reliable fibre-to-the-premises (FTTP) connections will remain unregulated.

There is, however, one new restriction.

Openreach will not be allowed to offer geographic discounts on its full-fibre wholesale services. A similar limitation already existed on its provision of "superfast" links.

In addition, Openreach will be allowed to turn off copper-based networks in areas where faster full-fibre internet connections to properties have already been deployed.

This should help reduce Openreach's costs by removing its need to maintain two different systems in parallel.

Ofcom said this would also help promote take-up of faster fibre services.

However, it indicated that any such switch off must be done "progressively... over a number of years".

And it added that customers would be "protected" during the transition to ensure they would continue to have access to the net.