OpenSea NFT Platform Eclipses $1.5B in Monthly Trading Volume

The rush on non-fungible tokens (NFT) has continued to grow with marketplaces like OpenSea setting sales records in the billions of dollars.

After setting a new monthly sales record of $1 billion in trading volume, OpenSea has done it again. According to DappRadar, the platform has topped $1.5 billion in trading volume over the last 30 days. This is a 542% growth in volume since this time last month. Even more impressive is that half of OpenSeas’ all-time trading volume, around $2.42 billion, has occurred in the last 30 days.

DappRadar’s data shows that OpenSea recorded a user growth number of nearly 200% in the last month along with almost 150,000 unique wallet addresses being involved in transactions. The platform saw 1.57 million transactions carried out with a total volume of around $1.67 billion.

