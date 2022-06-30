OpenSea Reports Email Data Breach

Reuters

JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Israel accused the Iranian-backed Lebanese militia Hezbollah on Wednesday of conducting a cyber operation designed to disrupt a U.N. peacekeeping mission on the border between the countries, and threatened harsh Israeli retaliation against enemy hackers. The allegation - to which there was no immediate response from Hezbollah or Tehran - came as Israeli-Iranian tensions soar. In what he termed a first public disclosure of the incident, Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz said "Iranian security institutions in cooperation with Hezbollah (recently) launched a cyber operation with the aim of stealing materials about UNIFIL activities and deployment in the area, for Hezbollah's use".