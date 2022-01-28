OpenSea’s Week From Hell

Will Gottsegen
·7 min read

There’s no question that OpenSea, now far and away the most dominant non-fungible token marketplace, has been a success for its investors. It was valued at over $13 billion earlier this month, cementing its status as a unicorn among unicorns. And last week, it was integrated directly into Twitter’s new NFT verification mechanism – a real coup for visibility among the non-tech crowd.

But it’s lonely at the top.

As the industry’s de facto one-stop shop for NFTs, OpenSea has also attracted most of the criticism. The question of whether it has been a success for its investors is probably less important for the health of the sector than whether it has been a success for the creators it purports to serve. Events this week have precipitated something of an identity crisis: Does OpenSea want to be a marketplace, a hub for artists or an unregulated casino?

Uncanceled Listings

On Monday, traders started to notice valuable NFTs selling for well below their asking prices. The cheapest tokens in the Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT collection will run you around $200,000 – so why did one suddenly sell for just 0.77 ether (ETH), or less than $2,000, without the permission of its owner?

Some news outlets and data providers characterized it as a “bug,” borrowing language from a blog post by the blockchain analytics firm Elliptic. But the reality isn’t quite so simple.

It has to do with the way OpenSea processes listings on the blockchain. To list an NFT for sale on OpenSea, you first need to “approve” the token for trading on its platform. This is an on-chain transaction, so you’ll need to pay gas fees (usually around $30 or so) to the network. Once you’ve “approved” the token, you pick your price and the NFT is listed for sale.

Now imagine that an hour later the market value of your NFT drops significantly. OpenSea lets you re-list the same NFT at a lower price without paying extra gas fees, but ends up creating a new listing instead of just lowering the price of the old one.

It’s the cost of working with data directly on the blockchain: an append-only distributed ledger that’s purposely resistant to change. OpenSea can’t change a listing on-chain, because what’s already happened on-chain can’t be changed. This sense of immutability is the basic fundament of blockchain tech.

If you list at 1 ETH, then drop it to 0.8 before making a sale at 0.6, you’ve still got two unfulfilled listings floating around, at 1 ETH and 0.8 ETH.

In the case of the Ape that sold for 0.77 ETH, its owner (someone called TBALLER) minted the token last year when the dollar value of the Bored Ape Yacht Club was essentially zero. He bounced it around between a few different wallets over the past nine months and listed it for 250 ETH about two weeks ago.

But a look at the token’s “Item History” on OpenSea shows there are plenty of other old, unfulfilled listings from around the time TBALLER minted the NFT. The listings may have expired, or TBALLER may have used the “lower price” button to create new ones – but the old ones are still there, even now.

And because canceling a listing is an on-chain transaction, you’ll need to pay gas fees for each cancellation (again, around $30 per transaction, plus or minus depending on network stress).

Crucially, these were TBALLER’s own listings. Buying an NFT with someone else’s uncanceled listings attached won’t make you vulnerable to this sort of sniping.

Still, it’s a miserable reality: If you’ve ever sold a token on OpenSea, odds are you’ve got a few uncanceled listings somewhere out there – listings that will almost certainly be an expensive hassle to cancel.

So, the 0.77 ETH sale wasn’t the result of a “bug,” really. It’s just the way the platform is built. OpenSea said as much in an email to CoinDesk earlier this week, characterizing the sale as “not an exploit or a bug,” but instead "an issue that arises because of the nature of the blockchain."

Not accidentally, the statement contains strong echoes of crypto’s overarching libertarian security philosophy. It’s not the code that’s wrong, suggests OpenSea, it’s you, the user, who failed to do your own research. After all, it’s already in OpenSea’s FAQ section.

Read more: Ape Theft Is an Expensive Way to Learn About Crypto's Security Philosophy

On Wednesday, the company sent a short email to account holders looking to address the issue. The subject was “Clarification on Canceling Inactive Listings,” and the body of the email essentially just reminded users to cancel their old listings.

Of course, canceling an old listing is still an on-chain transaction, which means it’s appended to the very end of the blockchain. Scammers with their eye on new transactions might see that you’ve canceled an old listing and immediately begin digging into your other old listings, looking for a juicy one. Even worse, they might just pay an extra fee to frontrun your cancellation, executing a sale before you can even complete your transaction (frontrunning is a common issue on proof-of-work blockchains like Ethereum).

OpenSea’s solution was just to give out refunds rather than implementing new guidelines or protections for customers. Per Bloomberg Thursday, OpenSea has already reimbursed users to the tune of $1.8 million.

OpenSea’s shared storefront

The company took a similarly reactive tack to a controversy around its smart contracts, which bubbled up later in the week.

OpenSea lets users mint their own NFTs through a shared smart contract called the Shared Storefront – essentially a template for assigning a token to a media file. Hardcore Ethereum developers tend to prefer writing their own contracts, which offers greater flexibility and control. But for newcomers, the Shared Storefront is a common go-to.

Thursday, OpenSea suddenly decided to cap the number of NFTs users could create this way, citing user “feedback” about the site’s creator tools.

Backlash was swift, and the company reversed the decision later in the day. It gave its reasons in a tweet thread:

“We originally built our shared storefront contract to make it easy for creators to onboard into the space. However, we've recently seen misuse of this feature increase exponentially. Over 80% of the items created with this tool were plagiarized works, fake collections and spam.”

It’s a casual way of copping to a mammoth screwup, that “80% of the items created with this tool were plagiarized works, fake collections, and spam.”

The NFT space has always been rife with plagiarism and spam, and OpenSea has played a major role in unleashing these forces. It’s difficult to imagine that a cap on the Shared Storefront would somehow stem the tide – but it’s OpenSea’s sorry reaction, more than anything else, that should have users worried.

OpenSea and its investors don’t need to care about plagiarism because it actively helps their business model: the company takes a cut of each sale, and a sale’s a sale, legitimate or not.

Venture capitalists and entrepreneurs have worked to make “creators,” not traders, the face of the NFT movement. Ultimately, it’s creators’ work on the line.

Blaming users for plagiarism and blaming “the nature of the blockchain” for the uncanceled listings debacle, while saying nothing of poor communications and user experience (UX) design (there was no quick way to see uncanceled listings before this week), is a cheap way of avoiding responsibility.

These weren’t amateurs losing their NFTs – they were experienced traders, the kinds of people who use OpenSea every day.

The company is only just starting to accept some level of responsibility for the plagiarism and exploitation it helped enable. Reimbursements and apology letters are a temporary band-aid, not a real solution.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Coinbase's Aspirations Go Beyond Cryptocurrency

    Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) has become synonymous with cryptocurrencies because its platform often provides people's first interaction with the crypto market. If Coinbase can become a central part of our digital financial future, it could be a great growth stock for investors. Coinbase is the biggest cryptocurrency platform in the world, with over 73 million users and $255 billion of assets on its platform.

  • iPhone update will let people use Face ID with a mask

    Apple will finally let people unlock their iPhone with FaceID even when they are wearing a mask. Calls for Apple to make it easier to unlock iPhones with a mask on have surged since the pandemic. Apple initially offered a feature that uses the Apple Watch to unlock the phone – but the new feature does not need that.

  • Polygon dApps Hit a Record High of 7000 As MATIC Struggles at $1.6

    Data from Alchemy shows that around September there were close to 3500 dApps which doubled within the next 3 months by December.

  • Apple finally adds ‘Universal Control’ feature to Mac and iPad software, months after it was announced

    Apple has finally rolled out “Universal Control”, a feature first unveiled in the summer. The tool allows Macs and iPads to communicate with each other so they can all be controlled by the same mice and keyboards. A Mac’s mouse can be used to scroll on a nearby iPad, for instance, or an iPad plugged into a keyboard can be used to type on a MacBook that it is close to.

  • 2 Monster Machine Learning Stocks to Buy for the Long Term

    It's an emerging technology, but machine learning has the potential to change almost every industry in the world.

  • What Is Avalanche (AVAX) and Should You Buy It?

    Several smart contract cryptos like Avalanche (AVAX) shot to fame last year. The programmable blockchain began the year in 64th position in terms of market cap, and finished in 10th place. Ethereum (ETH), the biggest (and first) smart contract cryptocurrency, struggles with high transaction fees and network congestion, pushing developers and investors to look for alternatives.

  • Why Experts Think This New Crypto Is A Scam

    One of the many potential benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology is it can empower marginalized communities. Which is exactly what some fear a new Spanish LGBTQ token called MariCoin could be trying to do. Before we get into the reasons experts are concerned about MariCoin, let's touch on some positive ways cryptocurrency and blockchain could help the LGBTQ community.

  • Which of the top five GameFi blockchains has the most potential? | Footprint Analytics

    According to Footprint Analytics, the top five GameFi blockchains by users since June were Hive, BSC, WAX, Ronin and Polygon, which are popular among players for their innovative gameplay and novel concepts.

  • Amazon's Eero 6 mesh WiFi system is up to 37 percent off

    Eero 6 WiFi packs are up to 37 percent off right now, so you can get one for as low as $90.

  • Why Ethereum and Dogecoin Are Recovering, While Terra Plunged Today

    Top-10 cryptocurrencies Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), and Terra (CRYPTO: LUNA) have had very different days. Ethereum and Dogecoin each traded down as of 12:10 p.m. ET, losing 0.1% and 1.7%, respectively, over the past 24 hours. As of 12:10 p.m. ET, the entire crypto market has followed stocks in recovering through late-morning trading, as investors appear to brush off the hawkish tone set by central bank officials earlier this week.

  • Mastercard’s CipherTrace Used ‘Honeypots’ to Gather Crypto Wallet Intel

    Mastercard’s CipherTrace Used ‘Honeypots’ to Gather Crypto Wallet Intel

  • Hollywood in the Metaverse: 5 Considerations for Content Creators (Guest Column)

    “Metaverse” has quickly worked its way into the Hollywood lexicon as the idea, starting out as science fiction but now evolving into an attainable aspiration that companies are racing to bring to reality. The metaverse in its fully-fledged form does not yet exist, but there are many “proto” metaverses that are available today for reference […]

  • Avalanche to Flip Ethereum in Transaction Volume, but What Next?

    Avalanche processed 1.1 million transactions, reaching close to ETH’s transaction count. While the network was vibrant where could price go?

  • Daily Crunch: 4 years after launch, fintech platform Esusu saddles unicorn with $130M Series B

    On the other side of the coin, the IPO market appears more ossified than open. Facebook’s stablecoin bet proves unstable: So much for Facebook – er, Meta – taking over the blockchain world with its own stablecoin. TechCrunch has notes on a number of new funds out today that are worth digging into.

  • FCC approves internet "nutrition label" proposal

    The Federal Communications Commission voted unanimously Thursday to approve a proposal that would require internet service providers to share details about their plans in easy-to-read nutrition labels, similar to those on food.Why it matters: The FCC action, required by law and included in President Biden's executive order on competition, is meant to address consumer complaints about surprise pricing and fees, and make it easier to comparison shop for an internet provider.Stay on top of the late

  • DeFi Protocol Qubit Finance Exploited for $80M

    The attack is the seventh-largest DeFi exploit by the amount of funds stolen, data showed.

  • These Clear Storage Bins Will Make Clutter a Thing of the Past

    If you're eager to organize, clear storage bins keep clutter contained without sacrificing visibility. The most foolproof way to store and track items is with clear storage bins. In a bid to help you tidy up and stay organized and efficient, we narrowed down the considerable field by sorting bins by size, type, and probable use.

  • Files obtained from BC3 in November ransomware attack

    BC3 has given an update on the ransomware attack that took place in November.

  • Facebook plays catch-up with new features for Messenger encrypted chats

    Facebook Messenger encrypted chats now have many of the features of their insecure counterparts, including reactions, stickers and typing indicators.

  • Coming soon: Nutrition labels, but for your internet service

    Notices similar to nutrition labels are coming to broadband service.