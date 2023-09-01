Opera conductor accused of bullying claims he is victim of age discrimination

Mark Shanahan began working as head of music at the National Opera Studio in 2010

A renowned opera conductor who faced questions over his use of pronouns has claimed he is the victim of age discrimination after he was accused of bullying, an employment tribunal heard.

Mark Shanahan had been accused of “intimidating, bullying and possibly discriminatory” behaviour towards young musicians at the National Opera Studio, one of whom complained about his “use of pronouns”.

Other staff members and coaches at the studio had also raised complaints about his conduct to the chief executive, the hearing was told.

The studio works with the UK’s leading opera companies and Mr Shanahan has been a guest professor of conducting at the Royal Academy and a guest conductor at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama.

Following an investigation, Mr Shanahan, who in the past has been praised for his “electrifying” conducting, was dismissed as his behaviour went against the institution’s code of conduct.

Alleged complaints

He is now suing the London studio for age discrimination and unfair dismissal.

A preliminary hearing in south London was told Mr Shanahan began working as head of music at the National Opera Studio in 2010 but was dismissed in 2021.

The studio is responsible for the training of approximately 12 singers each academic year and Mr Shanahan was an “internationally recognised conductor and coach”, the tribunal heard.

However, Emily Gottlieb, the chief executive, said that over the course of his employment there had been a number of informal complaints about him.

Employment Judge Alison Frazer said: “[Ms Gottlieb] formed the view that those complaints formed a pattern of behaviour and that the nature of the behaviour was that it was intimidating, bullying and possibly discriminatory, which was contrary to the organisation’s Code of Conduct and its values as an organisation.”

The National Opera Studio has trained the likes of Welsh singer Wynne Evans, who plays Gio Compario in Go Compare adverts, and Peter Auty who sang “Walking in the Air” for the 1982 animated film, The Snowman.

It works with the UK’s leading opera companies – English National Opera, Glyndebourne, Opera North, the Royal Opera House, Scottish Opera and Welsh National Opera – and the intensity of the training programme is “designed to create a working environment that closely reflects the professional opera world”.

Concerns over use of pronouns

Ms Gottlieb called a meeting with Mr Shanahan in March 2021 in which she referenced George Floyd and the Me Too movement during the discussion.

Judge Frazer said that minutes of the meeting showed Ms Gottlieb was attempting to tell the conductor, that “we are living in a different world now where people are likely to call out behaviours”.

He was also questioned about a prior concern raised over the use of pronouns “in respect of a young artist who had just commenced training”.

Mr Shanahan – who was “shocked” at the allegations and denied bullying – told the hearing that the pronoun issue was “resolved to the satisfaction of everyone concerned”.

During the meeting, Mr Shanahan asked his boss, with whom he was said to have a good relationship, what the possible outcome could be and she suggested he may have to leave.

The tribunal heard she told him: “It would likely be you leaving the organisation but on terms that were more favourable than on you leaving with dismissal and without pay.”

The following weekend, the conductor was suspended and an investigation commenced into “complaints that appear to reveal a pattern of what is being perceived as bullying, intimidating, possibly discriminatory behaviour”.

It also explored “conduct and behaviour that have the potential to bring the studio into disrepute”.

Following the investigation, Mr Shanahan was dismissed on Sept 3, 2021 and he launched legal action.

He claims that the decision to investigate him was “an effort to manufacture a purportedly fair reason for dismissal”, the hearing was told.

His claims will be heard in full at a tribunal later this year.

