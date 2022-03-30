Opera’s Crypto Browser to Support Solana, Polygon, StarkEx in Web 3 Push

Don't miss CoinDesk's Consensus 2022, the must-attend crypto & blockchain festival experience of the year in Austin, TX this June 9-12.

Opera plans to add in-browser crypto wallet support for eight more blockchains in a staggered rollout across its apps and web browsers.

Solana, Polygon, StarkEx, Ronin, Celo, Nervos DAO, IXO and Bitcoin will join Ethereum, the Norwegian company said. Crypto Ecosystem Lead Susie Batt told CoinDesk that Opera’s desktop crypto browser can now access Polygon and will “soon” plug into the rest. All are available on Opera for Android but there was no timeline on iOS.

Opera is not the only crypto-oriented browser betting on an explosion in Web 3 users. Brave has also launched a built-in crypto wallet, with plans to support more blockchains. These efforts would give their users more opportunities to interact with different decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystems, including layer 2 chains.

“Providing environmentally-conscious solutions for our users is a key mission for Opera and moving activity on to layer 2 goes a long way to minimizing users' carbon footprint,” Batt said in an email. “We see this as the potential missing block from the mass adoption of Web 3.”

Opera, one of the original web browsers, has been building crypto products for its about 350 million users since 2018. It released a beta version of its specialist “Crypto Browser Project” in January.

“To attract mainstream audiences, Web3 needs a Web 2 makeover – both in terms of user interface and user experience. That’s where Opera excels,” said Batt.

Blockchain networks are not without risk. Ronin’s Tuesday disclosure of a $625 million hack raises questions about safety and security, especially on token bridges.

“Privacy and security of our users are our highest priority,” Batt said, noting that users should understand the risk of an ecosystem still in its infancy.