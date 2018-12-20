Opera Mobile Now Has Built-In Ethereum Wallet

Opera has announced the release of its new blockchain-ready browser with a built-in Ethereum wallet on the Android platform. According to the statement released earlier today, the updated app which comes with Web 3 support is now available to users for download on the Google Play Store. Opera says that the new app aims to provide Android users with an opportunity to experience Web 3 easily, as well as a means of accelerating the transition of cryptocurrencies from speculative investments to actual everyday use in transactions.

With the launch of the updated Android app, the company believes that it now provides a platform where users can painlessly use cryptocurrencies online and access Web 3 services, which has proved difficult in the past. The choice of Ethereum is largely down to its large existing community of dApp developers. Opera believes that by offering support to the Ethereum Web3 API, interactions with dApps will become easier for users. The company also revealed that it has plans to extend the wallet to support more cryptocurrencies and networks in the future.

Speaking about the new release, ConsenSys founder and Ethereum co-founder Joseph Lubin said:

It’s a significant step for one of the world’s leading browsers to add an Ethereum-based crypto wallet and Dapp explorer, and speaks to Opera’s innovative roots and commitment to embracing next generation technology. We see this as an important moment in improving Dapp accessibility, opening Web3 to mainstream audiences, and encouraging developers to build on Ethereum.

The emerging new generation web technology known as Web 3 is an umbrella term for a set of emerging technologies at the intersection of cryptocurrency, blockchains and distributed systems. Together, they extend the capabilities of the web from its current use to vastly more significant applications that at any point.

Opera is confident that today’s web will be the interface to the future’s decentralised web.

In league with Web 3, the crypto wallet browser will demonstrate an ability to renew and extend its role as an information accessing tool, and to manage users’ online transactions and digital identities in a way that enhances security and gives them more control.

This launch comes as the latest in a series of developments aimed at integrating cryptocurrency functionality across Opera’s browser platforms.

Earlier in the year, the company announced the integration of Ethereum wallets on its desktop browser. The new Opera Android browser is currently available in the Play Store.

Featured image from Shutterstock.



