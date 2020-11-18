Opera [NASDAQ: OPRA] now gives you instant access to Spotify, Apple Music and YouTube in the sidebar

Opera Limited
·2 min read

The new Player feature keeps your favorite streaming services always at hand

OSLO, Norway, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opera is adding quick access to the world’s most popular music streaming platforms to its browser. The new Player feature makes it possible to log into Spotify, Apple Music and YouTube Music directly from the browser’s sidebar.

With a big chunk of our lives happening online these days, music streaming platforms have become more popular than ever. But managing separate streaming apps or tabs can be tedious: we all know the pain of music continuing to play over a video we want to watch. We have fixed this with the Player feature,” said Maciej Kocemba, product director for the Opera desktop browser.

The Player in Opera pauses whenever you start streaming a video or an audio file in a tab and automatically resumes music playback once it’s over.

Easy playback control for distraction-free browsing

The new Player feature can be accessed in the browser’s sidebar, beneath the messengers section. To play, stop or skip a track, users don’t have to leave the tab they are currently interacting with or even open the Player: playback can be controlled with the standard playback buttons on the computer keyboard or by hovering over the Player icon in the sidebar, where a mini playback control menu will appear. It’s possible to remain logged in to all three streaming platforms and alternate between them.

Opera keeps all your favorite online things in the browser

Earlier this year Opera introduced built-in Instagram and Twitter, allowing its users to access these services with the comfort of a standard keyboard and display, and without the need to leave the browser. The new Player feature brings this seamless experience to all podcast and music lovers, who can now stream and browse without having to manage multiple devices, tabs or apps.

About Opera

Opera is a global web innovator. Opera’s browsers, news products and fintech solutions are the trusted choice of more than 380 million people worldwide. Opera desktop browser user numbers have grown 64 percent in the last three years to 75 M MAU. Opera is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and listed on the NASDAQ stock exchange (OPRA).

CONTACT: Contact: Julia Szyndzielorz Senior PR Manager Opera julia.szyndzielorz@opera.com


