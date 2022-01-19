Opera releases beta Web3 browser with crypto wallet

Teuta Franjkovic
·2 min read

Web browser company Opera has released its new crypto browser project that offers its users direct access to Web3 services with beta versions immediately available for Windows, Mac and Android.

The newly-released project places Web3 in the focus of internet browsing.

According to the company, the main intention is to make it easier to browse decentralised apps (dApps), games, and metaverse platforms for a more seamless cross-platform experience.

Jorgen Arnesen, EVP Mobile at Opera, said that, until now, “none of the web browsing experiences offered today are built to create a seamless and secure experience across them”.

“Opera’s Crypto Browser Project simplifies Web3 user experience that is often bewildering for mainstream users,” he added.

“We are releasing our beta to the world to get feedback from the crypto community and to build it together moving forward.”

The browser comes equipped with a news and data aggregator, dubbed ‘Crypto Corner’ – a space holding key information including crypto news, crypto asset prices and gas fees, as well as crypto events, airdrops and even podcasts.

The Opera browser already stands with no-login VPN as well with the native ad and track blocker that makes it safe to use. The new crypto additions integrate the same standards that make using the new blockchain-based web as simple as accessing Web 2.

These include direct access to decentralised exchanges, Web3-based NFTs, and gaming dApps as well as integrated Telegram and Twitter support – permitted directly from the browser’s sidebar.

A built-in non-custodial wallet will support Ethereum in beta but will soon extend interoperability across the major networks and naming systems through partnerships with Polygon, Solana, Nervos, Celo, Unstoppable Domains, Handshake, ENS, and more.

The wallet supports both fungible ERC-20 standards as well as non-fungible standards including ERC-721 tokens with ERC-1155 coming in Q1 2022.

It also allows users to purchase crypto via a built-in fiat-to-crypto on-ramp, as well as facilitate direct crypto-to-crypto swaps.

Users can also check their crypto balance and gas prices, and even access a built-in NFT gallery.

