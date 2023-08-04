Opera star David Daniels and husband plead guilty to sexually assaulting young singer in 2010

Renowned opera singer David Daniels and his husband, Scott Walters, pleaded guilty Friday to sexually assaulting a young singer in Houston more than a decade ago.

The couple pleaded guilty to a pair of sexual assault charges relating to the rape of an aspiring singer and fan in 2010. The surprising announcement was made just before their trial was set to begin in Harris County Court, according to the Houston Chronicle.

The deal means the famed 57-year-old opera star and his 40-year-old husband, a conductor, avoided a more serious charge of aggravated sexual assault, which carried lengthy jail sentences.

The two men, who were married in 2014 by the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, pleaded guilty Friday to sexual assault of an adult, a second-degree felony, and will face eight years of probation.

The deal also means they will have to register as sex offenders and will be barred from contacting the victim, 36-year-old Samuel Schultz.

Schultz, a New York-based baritone, first went public with the accusations against the then-power couple in an exclusive interview with the Daily News in August 2018. Schultz said Daniels and Walters drugged and raped him following a performance of Handel’s “Xerxes” at the Houston Grand Opera in May 2010.

The then-up-and-coming singer said he was invited to the couple’s apartment after the performance, where he blacked out after accepting a drink. When he woke up the next day, he found himself in a strange bed, disoriented, in pain and bleeding from the rectum, he alleged.

Daniels and Walters, who until now had maintained their encounter was consensual, were arrested and charged with sexual assault in 2019.

After the couple announced their guilty plea on Friday, Schultz released a statement expressing relief the case was finally over.

“I am glad that the defendants have acknowledged by their guilty pleas the truth of my traumatic experience, and that this portion of my nightmarish ordeal has finally concluded,” he said, according to Opera Wire.