Operating levy headed back to ballot

Dec. 14—SOUTH POINT — The village council voted at last week's meeting to put an operating levy for the village of South Point on the 2024 primary ballot.

Mayor Jeff Gaskin said the 3-mill levy primarily pays for street lighting, as well as the village's twice-a-year clean ups.

"There are 75 tons of trash collected each time," Gaskin said.

He said the levy also pays for a portion of street funding.

The levy, a renewal, was narrowly defeated in the 2024 general election.

Gaskin said this is the first time this has happened in the more than three decades that it has been in place.

He said the levy brings in nearly $300,000 a year.

Gaskin stressed that the levy is not a new tax.

"And it is very important that it is passed," he said.

The primary election in Ohio is set for March 19, 2024.

In other business, Gaskin said the council approved the hiring of a new part-time police officer, something he said was necessary, due to illnesses and injuries.

He said this brings staffing at the village police department to five full-time officers and four part-time positions.

The next meeting of South Point's village council is set for 7 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 2.