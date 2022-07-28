Operation April Fools: El Paso man gets 10 years in teen online sexual enticement case

An El Paso man on Wednesday was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for trying to have a sexual encounter with a 14-year-old boy in an online undercover FBI sting, authorities said.

Justin Allen Thomas, 32, was convicted of having a conversation of a sexual nature on the Grindr online dating app with a 14-year-old boy, who was actually an undercover FBI employee, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Texas said.

Law enforcement officers arrested Thomas when he showed up for a planned sexual tryst at the decoy's home on April 24, 2021, prosecutors said.

Thomas' arrest was a part of Operation April Fools, an undercover effort targeting people attempting sexual coercion and enticement of minors

Thomas allegedly told FBI agents that he wanted to meet with the boy because he was depressed, bored, and lonely, according to a criminal complaint document.

On May 2 of this year, Thomas pleaded guilty in federal court to one count of attempted coercion and enticement.

"This case highlights the importance of undercover operations in preventing these individuals from harming children in our community," U.S. Attorney Ashley C. Hoff said in a statement. "Not only did this individual plan to meet with someone whom he thought was a 14-year-old to engage in prohibited sexual activity, but agents discovered child sexual exploitation material on his electronic devices after his arrest."

The case was investigated by the FBI with assistance from Homeland Security Investigations, the Texas Department of Public Safety and the El Paso Police Department. The case was part of Project Safe Childhood, a national initiative by the U.S. Department of Justice to combat child sexual exploitation.

