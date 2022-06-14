‘Operation bad apple:’ Dozens of accused child predators arrested in months-long sting

Dozens of accused child predators were arrested in a months-long sting with U.S. Marshals in Osceola County.

Deputies said “operation bad apple” focused on sex offenders with prior convictions of video voyeurism, or for making, sending or possessing child pornography.

The sting took place from March 28 to June 10.

Deputies said 56 people were arrested.

Anyone with information related to similar incidents is asked to call the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office at 407-348-2222.

