'Operation Blue Wave' nets 54 arrests

Jun. 27—Police say a three-day drug enforcement blitz conducted earlier this month by multiple local agencies resulted in 54 criminal arrests and the seizure of numerous drugs and paraphernalia.

"Operation Blue Wave" occurred on U.S. 31 from June 20-22, and it was set up to "enforce traffic laws and help stem the flow of illegal narcotics into Hoosier communities," according to an Indiana State Police media release.

Along with ISP, law enforcement officers from the Kokomo Police Department, Logansport Police Department, Galveston Police Department, Cass County Sheriff's Office, Miami County Sheriff's Office and the Fulton County Sheriff's Office also participated in the operation, per the release.

"U.S. 31 was chosen because a large volume of motorists use this roadway to travel through the heart of northern Indiana," police stated in the release. "Officers wanted to serve notice that as the summer temperatures increase, so will their vigilance."

Of the 54 arrests made in "Operation Blue Wave," authorities note that there were 174 drug-related charges, and 27 of those charges were felonies, the release indicated.

Law enforcement also issued 60 traffic citations and wrote 215 warnings.

Along with the arrests, police also reportedly located and seized numerous illegal drugs, such as cocaine, LSD, methamphetamine, heroin, marijuana, psilocybin mushrooms, edible marijuana food, MDMA, THC oil, ketamine and prescription medications, according to the release.

This is the 11th year ISP has organized a summer driving season kickoff patrol.

"The Indiana State Police want to remind drivers to follow all traffic laws for the safety of everyone using Indiana roadways," authorities stated in the release. "Summer is a peak travel time with an increased volume of motorists and this patrol should serve as a warning that officers will utilize all the resources at their disposal to catch and arrest the few who transport illegal drugs."

If you know of or suspect the possession, distribution or selling of illegal narcotics, you are asked to contact the ISP Drug and Gang Hotline at 1-800-453-4756.