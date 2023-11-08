Operation Broken Valley: Two set for February trial in Lafayette vehicle theft, drug ring indictment case

Nov. 8—Two defendants accused of involvement in vehicle theft and a drug ring, which led to a multi-agency investigation titled Operation Broken Valley, are set for trial on Feb. 12.

Cristhian Baeza-Delgado, 28, pled not guilty to 94 charges on Sept. 15. The charges include Colorado Organized Crime Control Act — pattern of racketeering, COCCA — conspiracy, 11 counts of first-degree aggravated motor vehicle theft between $20,000 and $100,000, four counts of second-degree burglary of a dwelling, the ownership and operation of a chop shop, second-degree burglary of a building and theft of $20,000 to $100,000.

Ricardo Castro-Vasquez, 39, pled not guilty to 20 charges on Sept. 15 which include COCCA — pattern of racketeering, COCCA — conspiracy, three counts of first-degree aggravated motor vehicle theft between $20,000 and $100,000, the ownership and operation of a chop shop and four counts of first-degree aggravated motor vehicle theft under $20,000.

Eight people were indicted and all are facing charges or have been charged with violating COCCA, a Class 2 felony punishable by up to 24 years.

Baeza-Delgado and Castro-Vasquez are both currently in custody on $750,000 bonds.

Five other defendants are set for an arraignment in the case. Margarito Graciano-Ortega, Esthefany Aguilar-Cardoza, Alejandro Moreno-Castro and Luis Monreal-Calderon are all set for an arraignment on Nov. 17. Eber Campo-Melendez is scheduled for an arraignment on Dec. 13.

The Boulder County District Attorney's Office did not disclose any other defendants or suspects.

According to a release, Operation Broken Valley was an "extensive" investigation into an operation out of 305 W. Geneseo St., Unit B, in Lafayette, believed to be responsible for more than 45 motor vehicle thefts with a total value approaching $1 million and the theft of more than $96,000 worth of other property.

The group operated a vehicle theft and drug ring where vehicles would be stolen, stripped of their parts and sold for fentanyl, which would then be used in "M30" counterfeit pills and methamphetamine, according to the release.

Members of the operation would scout for vehicles to steal or enter. One member would drive another to the vehicle, where the second member would either steal the vehicle and drive away or take items out of the vehicle.

The members of the operation committed thefts across the Front Range, including in Boulder, Erie, Frederick, Lafayette and Longmont, the release stated.