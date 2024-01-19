‘Operation We Care’ sending Louisiana king cakes to troops overseas

LACOMBE, La. (WGNO)—King cake fans here might be considered spoiled because they can eat some king cake slices whenever they want. A local group decided to do something special for those who aren’t able to get king cake so easily.

WGNO’s Kenny Lopez went to the VFW in Lacombe where “Operation We Care” was packing and shipping king cakes to the troops overseas.

“Every Mardi Gras we send king cakes as a special treat to to our troops overseas to let them know that we’re thinking of them while we are having fun during Mardi Gras,” Colleen Smith with “Operation We Care” said.

New Orleans’ Haydel’s Bakery busy preparing king cakes for shorter carnival season

They are sending 100 king cakes to the troops.

“The king cakes are made by Randazzo’s Cammelia City Bakery in Slidell,” she said.

Made by Randazzo’s and shipped by volunteers from “Operation We Care.” They are able to do this through generous donations. The organization started in 2003 by a Ponchatoula mother who started sending care packages to the troops.

“When the troops get a care package, it really boosts their morale. For them to know that we are still thinking of them and we care about them and we appreciate everything they do for us,” Smith said.

Vietnam veteran Ignatius DeSandro is helping pack the king cakes because he knows all too well what this means.

“We all take this seriously. Those of us who have been deployed understand what it feels like to receive a package sent from home. Believe me, there is not a crumb left when they are done, DeSandro said.

“For some people this is their first time getting a king cake. We include a little history in each care package,” Smith said.

Stay up to date with the latest news, weather and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play stores and by subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.