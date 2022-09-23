Operation Coastal Flood generates over 30 arrests in 3 days

Glynn County law enforcement agencies on Monday in collaboration with The U. S. Marshals convened to kick off Operation Coastal Flood.

The participating agencies included the U.S. Marshals Service Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force, Glynn County District Attorney’s Office, United States Attorney’s Office, Brunswick Police Department, Glynn County Police Department, Glynn County Sheriff’s Office, and The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

During the planning phase of this operation, more than 600 felony warrants for Glynn County were discovered.

Operation Coastal Flood began in the early morning hours of September 14, and over three days there were 30 physical arrests, 13 in-custody discoveries and eight collateral investigations sent outside of their jurisdiction.

During the week of September 19th, an additional five arrests were made in Florida, bringing the total to 35 physical arrests.

Specific violent crimes and habitual offenders were identified, such as but not limited to, Gang Violence, Aggravated Assaults, Sexual Assaults and Violent Crimes Against Persons.

One of the many examples of this operation included the arrest of Antonio Duncan for the offense of murder based on an incident that took place at a local Bamboo Lounge.

Brunswick Police Department Chief Kevin Jones advised, " These arrests are a result of a collaborative effort between all agencies involved. Multiagency collaboration provides us with the opportunity to share resources to address a shared goal. In this operation, the shared goal was to bring habitual offenders with active warrants into custody. We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners as we strive to keep our community safe. "





