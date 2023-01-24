Operation Consequences update: 13 felony arrests, illegal drugs seized

The latest week of Operation Consequences netted 13 felony arrests and the seizing of illegal firearms and drugs, sheriff’s officials reported.

Between Jan. 14 and 20, 2023, investigators from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department – Gangs/Narcotics Division, and deputies from various patrol stations, served 14 search warrants and contacted suspects at the following locations:

25800 Block of Redlands Boulevard, Loma Linda

2300 Block of W. First Avenue, San Bernardino

1600 Block of W. Union Street, San Bernardino

1200 Block of Date Street, San Bernardino

18800 Block of San Bernardino Avenue, Bloomington

600 Block W. 20th Street, San Bernardino

400 Block of W. Williams Street, Yermo

49500 Block of Twentynine Palms Highway, Morongo

During the service of search warrants and additional contacts, investigators seized 10 firearms, two of which were ghost guns, and recovered 1.5 pounds of fentanyl and .5 pounds of cocaine. Additionally, 13 felony arrests were made.

Operation Consequences continues

Operation Consequences will take throughout 2023 to curb violent crime and disrupt and dismantle targeted criminal street gangs, sheriff’s officials said.

County supervisors authorized additional funds to assist with county-wide crime suppression, with the intent of increasing law enforcement services related to quality-of-life issues affecting communities in the county.

The operation will include personnel from the Sheriff’s Gangs/Narcotics Division, Specialized Enforcement Division, and Sheriff’s Stations, as well as the CHP, SBC Probation, and other agencies.

Operation Consequences will take place over the next several months to curb violent crime and disrupt and dismantle targeted criminal street gangs.

