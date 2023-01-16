Operation Consequences update: 17 people arrested, 11 firearms seized

Arrests were made, and firearms and drugs were seized during the latest week of Operation Consequences, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s officials reported.

More arrests were made in San Bernardino County during the latest week of Operation Consequences, sheriff’s officials reported.

Investigators say they served 20 search warrants and made 17 felony arrests. In addition to the arrests, investigators seized 11 firearms, recovered 1.12 ounces of fentanyl, 15.68 ounces of methamphetamine, and 1.76 ounces of heroin.

The locations included:

6800 Block of Orange Street, San Bernardino

700 Block of S. Lassen Avenue, San Bernardino

7900 Block of Primrose Lane, San Bernardino

2100 Block of Kern Street, Muscoy

1000 Block of Parkford Drive, Redlands

1500 Block of Hardt Street, San Bernardino

200 Block of E Highland Avenue, San Bernardino

Operation Consequences continues

Operation Consequences will take place over the next several months to curb violent crime and disrupt and dismantle targeted criminal street gangs, sheriff’s officials said.

County supervisors authorized additional funds to assist with county-wide crime suppression, with the intent of increasing law enforcement services related to quality-of-life issues affecting communities in the county.

The operation will include personnel from the Sheriff’s Gangs/Narcotics Division, Specialized Enforcement Division, and Sheriff’s Stations, as well as the CHP, SBC Probation, and other agencies.

