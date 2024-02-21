Operation Consequences in Barstow, Adelanto yields meth, guns, Godzilla and Big Boy dolls

The latest round of Operation Consequences included several felony arrests and the seizing of firearms, cash and drugs in Barstow, Adelanto, and the Inland Empire.

Led by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, the crime suppression effort, ending Feb. 16, occurred at the following locations:

8100 block of Colusa Road, Adelanto

25500 block of Cheryle Street, Barstow

12500 block of 18th Street, San Bernardino

1500 block of Lassen Street, Redlands

2700 block of Villa Street, Highland

7200 block of Stoney Creek Street, Highland

25000 block of Court Street, Loma Linda

Investigators served 15 search warrants and spoke to gang members and people who are prohibited from possessing firearms, sheriff’s officials said.

Investigators seized over 600 pounds of methamphetamine and 22 firearms, five of which were ghost guns. A total of 17 felony arrests were made, according to the sheriff’s department. Photos of the seized property showed firearms, ammunition, drugs, cash and figurines of Godzilla and a Bob's Big Boy doll, the mascot of the popular restaurant.

The operation was conducted by the sheriff's department’s gangs/narcotics division, along with deputies from several patrol stations.

Operation Consequences will continue over the next several months to curb violent crime, disrupt and dismantle targeted criminal street gangs, and locate and arrest criminals who are illegally possessing, manufacturing, and trafficking firearms, sheriff’s officials said.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Operation Consequences targets crime in Barstow, Adelanto