Operation Consequences crime suppression rolls through Adelanto, Hesperia, Victorville

During the latest Operation Consequences sweep, sheriff’s officials made arrests and seized illegal drugs and firearms in the High Desert.

The week-long operation ended Nov. 10, with San Bernardino County investigators having contacted gang members and persons prohibited from possessing firearms. Authorities also seized over four pounds of methamphetamine and fentanyl combined, 18 firearms, three being ghost guns, and made 11 felony arrests.

The crime suppression activity occurred at the following locations:

14500 Block of Scottsdale Circle, Adelanto

16000 Block of Pine Street, Hesperia

12000 Block of Oakwood Avenue, Hesperia

13500 Block of Third Street, Victorville

14500 Block of Mojave Drive, Victorville

1600 Block of La Praix Street, Highland

22800 Block of Brentwood Street, Grand Terrace

1200 Block of 27th Street, San Bernardino

6500 Block of Milliken Avenue, Rancho Cucamonga

75800 Block of Thousand Palms, Riverside

The operation was conducted by the sheriff’s gangs/narcotics division, along with deputies from various patrol stations.

Operation Consequences will continue to take place over the next several months to curb violent crime, disrupt and dismantle targeted criminal street gangs, and locate and arrest criminals who are illegally possessing, manufacturing, and trafficking firearms, sheriff’s officials stated.

