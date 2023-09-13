Operation Consequences nets arrests, seizure of illegal firearms, drugs in High Desert,

Operation Consequences nets arrests, seizure of illegal firearms and drugs in Apple Valley, Victorville and Inland Empire.

The latest round of Operation Consequences targeted suspected crime activity in Apple Valley, Victorville and the Inland Empire.

The week of crime suppression operation ending Sept. 8 was conducted at the following locations:

23400 Block of Laramie Street, Apple Valley

13800 Block of Colorado Lane, Victorville

2300 Block of Leroy Street, San Bernardino

1300 Block of N Monte Verde Avenue, Upland

2700 Block of Etiwanda Avenue, Rialto

50800 Block of 29 Palms Highway, Morongo Valley

Operation Consequences nets arrests, seizure of illegal firearms and drugs in Apple Valley, Victorville and Inland Empire.

Investigators from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s gangs/narcotics division, along with deputies from patrol stations, served 17 search warrants and contacted suspects at the locations.

During the service of search warrants and additional contacts throughout the week, investigators seized illegal narcotics and 13 firearms, four of which were ghost guns.

Investigators also made 16 felony arrests, authorities said.

Operation Consequences will continue to focus on targeted crime suppression operations and parole and probation checks in the High Desert and throughout the county.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Operation Consequences nets arrests, seizure of illegal firearms, drugs