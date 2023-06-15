Operation Consequences nets felony arrests, with weapons, drugs seized in the High Desert
Sheriff’s officials made more than two dozen felony arrests and seized weapons and drugs during the latest round of Operation Consequences.
The week of targeted crime suppression occurred at the following High Desert and Inland Empire locations:
10700 Block of Pinon Avenue, Hesperia
11100 Block of Pinon Avenue, Hesperia
14200 Block of Rodeo Drive, Victorville
16900 Block of C Street, Victorville
14200 Block of Seventh Street, Victorville
13800 Block of Dahlgren Drive, Victorville
13600 Block of Bear Valley Road, Victorville
450 Block of S. Seventh Street, Colton
140 Block of W. N Street, Colton
7800 Block of Eucalyptus Drive, Highland
8300 Block of Fir Drive, Rancho Cucamonga
6500 Block of Palomar Court, Rancho Cucamonga
2600 Block of N. Macy Street, San Bernardino
1700 Block of W. Highland Avenue, San Bernardino
1800 Block of Western Avenue, San Bernardino
2000 Block of Mimosa Court, San Bernardino.
1400 Block of Oakhurst Drive, San Bernardino
200 Block of E. Rialto Avenue, San Bernardino
600 Block of N. Mountain View Avenue, San Bernardino
During the operation, sheriff’s investigators served 27 search warrants, made 27 felony arrests and seized 20 firearms, eight of which were ghost guns. Investigators also seized over 20 pounds of drugs, including fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine, and heroin.
This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Operation Consequences nets felony arrests, with weapons, drugs seized