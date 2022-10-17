'Operation Consequences' nets multiple arrests, firearms in Victorville

Multiple suspects were arrested and firearms seized in Victorville during “Operation Consequences” led by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

San Bernardino County Sheriff Shannon Dicus announced that law enforcement officials on Saturday night arrested multiple suspects and seized many firearms in Victorville as part of "Operation Consequences."

Deputies on Oct. 1 kicked off Operation Consequences, focusing on conducting targeted crime suppression operations in the High Desert and the sheriff’s jurisdiction surrounding the city of San Bernardino.

During the operation, the Sheriff’s Gangs/Narcotics Division made 38 arrests and confiscated 28 firearms during the first two weeks of the operation.

Victorville

On Saturday, the Sheriff’s Gangs/Narcotics Division, Specialized Enforcement Division, and Victorville Sheriff’s Station were joined by the California Highway Patrol, SBC Probation, and San Bernardino Police Department.

The unified agencies served search warrants at seven locations in Victorville and conducted multiple paroles and probation compliance checks, traffic stops, and pedestrian checks.

During the operation, 22 suspects were arrested, and 25 firearms were recovered from the following locations in Victorville:

13000 Block of Baylor Dr.

15000 Block of Naples Ln.

16000 Block of Victor St.

14000 Block of Borego Rd.

15000 Block of Bluffside Ln.

13000 Block of Linda St.

13000 Block of Burning Tree Dr.

14000 Block of Rodeo Dr.

13000 Block of Third Ave.

15000 Block of Village Dr.

14000 Block of El Evado Rd.

14000 Block of Kimberly St.

12000 Block of Senecio Ave.

15000 Second St.

15000 Block of Inca Wy.

12000 Block of Mariposa Rd.

14000 Block of Monarch Blvd.

Operation Consequences continues

Operation Consequences will take place over the next several months to curb violent crime and disrupt and dismantle targeted criminal street gangs, sheriff’s officials said.

“We are committed to the safety of our communities, and a large part of that is taking guns out of the hands of criminals and holding the criminals accountable,” Dicus said. “I am grateful for the continued support of the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors. I look forward to a successful operation that clearly conveys that criminal activity has consequences.”

The SBC Board of Supervisors has authorized additional funds to assist with county-wide crime suppression, with the intent of increasing law enforcement services related to quality-of-life issues affecting communities in the county.

The operation will include personnel from the Sheriff’s Gangs/Narcotics Division, Specialized Enforcement Division, and Sheriff’s Stations, as well as the CHP, SBC Probation, and other agencies.

