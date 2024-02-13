Operation Consequences targets crime in Adelanto, San Bernardino
The latest Operation Consequence saw crime suppression activity in places like Adelanto and San Bernardino.
Led by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, the operation ending Feb. 9 targeted the following locations:
12000 Block of Sand Court, Adelanto
71500 Block of Florida Avenue, Twentynine Palms
13400 Block of Mountain Top Drive, Desert Hot Springs
100 Block of N. Waterman Avenue, San Bernardino
4500 Block of Morgan Court, San Bernardino
700 Marshall Boulevard, San Bernardino
600 Block of 13th Street, Upland
1200 Block of Calimesa Boulevard, Calimesa
300 Block of Crafton Avenue, Mentone
12700 Block of Fifth Street, Yucaipa
34700 Block of Shangri Lane, Yucaipa
During the operation, 10 search warrants were served by investigators, who contacted gang members and persons prohibited from possessing firearms, according to sheriff’s officials.
Investigators made 32 felony arrests and seized 14 firearms, which included two ghost guns, methamphetamine and fentanyl, authorities reported.
Operation Consequences will continue over the next several months to curb violent crime, disrupt and dismantle targeted criminal street gangs, and locate and arrest criminals who are illegally possessing, manufacturing, and trafficking firearms, sheriff’s officials stated.
