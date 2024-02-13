Operation Consequences targets crime in Adelanto, San Bernardino

The latest Operation Consequence included multiple felony arrests and the seizing of illegal drugs and firearms in places like Adelanto and San Bernardino.

Led by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, the operation ending Feb. 9 targeted the following locations:

12000 Block of Sand Court, Adelanto

71500 Block of Florida Avenue, Twentynine Palms

13400 Block of Mountain Top Drive, Desert Hot Springs

100 Block of N. Waterman Avenue, San Bernardino

4500 Block of Morgan Court, San Bernardino

700 Marshall Boulevard, San Bernardino

600 Block of 13th Street, Upland

1200 Block of Calimesa Boulevard, Calimesa

300 Block of Crafton Avenue, Mentone

12700 Block of Fifth Street, Yucaipa

34700 Block of Shangri Lane, Yucaipa

During the operation, 10 search warrants were served by investigators, who contacted gang members and persons prohibited from possessing firearms, according to sheriff’s officials.

Investigators made 32 felony arrests and seized 14 firearms, which included two ghost guns, methamphetamine and fentanyl, authorities reported.

Operation Consequences will continue over the next several months to curb violent crime, disrupt and dismantle targeted criminal street gangs, and locate and arrest criminals who are illegally possessing, manufacturing, and trafficking firearms, sheriff’s officials stated.

