Operation Consequences targets crime in Apple Valley, Adelanto, Victorville

The latest round of Operation Consequences included several arrests, and the seizing of firearms and drugs in Apple Valley, Adelanto and Victorville.

Led by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, the week of crime suppression activity ending Sept. 15 included the following locations:

6800 Block of Bookasta Street, Adelanto

20200 Block of Yucca Loma Road, Apple Valley

4400 Block of Del Rosa Road, Victorville

16500 Block of D Street, Victorville

17300 Block of Jasmine Street, Victorville

2700 Block of Serrano Road, San Bernardino

2000 Block of E Highland Avenue, San Bernardino

3900 Block of Conejo Drive, San Bernardino

1600 Block of Genevieve Street, San Bernardino

7700 Block of Shasta Avenue, Highland

7200 Block of Stoney Creek Dr, Highland

2700 Block Del Norte Circle, Highland

14600 Block of Aliso Drive, Fontana

1200 Block of Baseline Road, Rialto

1400 Block of E Santo Antonio Drive, Colton

10900 Block of Locust Avenue, Bloomington

3700 Block of Duffy Street, Muscoy

The operation included 28 search warrants where Investigators made 17 felony arrests and seized 19 firearms, four of which were unserialized or ghost guns. Investigators also seized nearly one pound of narcotics.

The operation was conducted by the sheriff’s gangs/narcotics division and specialized enforcement division, and multiple patrol stations.

Additionally, personnel from county probation, the California Highway Patrol, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, and the Department of Homeland Security.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Operation Consequences targets crime in Apple Valley, Victorville