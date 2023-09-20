Operation Consequences targets crime in Apple Valley, Adelanto, Victorville
Apple Valley, Adelanto, and Victorville were listed among the latest crime suppression targets during Operation Consequences.
Led by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, the week of crime suppression activity ending Sept. 15 included the following locations:
6800 Block of Bookasta Street, Adelanto
20200 Block of Yucca Loma Road, Apple Valley
4400 Block of Del Rosa Road, Victorville
16500 Block of D Street, Victorville
17300 Block of Jasmine Street, Victorville
2700 Block of Serrano Road, San Bernardino
2000 Block of E Highland Avenue, San Bernardino
3900 Block of Conejo Drive, San Bernardino
1500 Block of Magnolia Avenue, San Bernardino
1600 Block of Genevieve Street, San Bernardino
7700 Block of Shasta Avenue, Highland
7200 Block of Stoney Creek Dr, Highland
2700 Block Del Norte Circle, Highland
14600 Block of Aliso Drive, Fontana
1200 Block of Baseline Road, Rialto
1400 Block of E Santo Antonio Drive, Colton
10900 Block of Locust Avenue, Bloomington
3700 Block of Duffy Street, Muscoy
The operation included 28 search warrants where Investigators made 17 felony arrests and seized 19 firearms, four of which were unserialized or ghost guns. Investigators also seized nearly one pound of narcotics.
The operation was conducted by the sheriff’s gangs/narcotics division and specialized enforcement division, and multiple patrol stations.
Additionally, personnel from county probation, the California Highway Patrol, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, and the Department of Homeland Security.
This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Operation Consequences targets crime in Apple Valley, Victorville