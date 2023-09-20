Operation Consequences targets crime in Apple Valley, Adelanto, Victorville

The latest round of Operation Consequences included several arrests, and the seizing of firearms and drugs in Apple Valley, Adelanto and Victorville.
Apple Valley, Adelanto, and Victorville were listed among the latest crime suppression targets during Operation Consequences.

Led by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, the week of crime suppression activity ending Sept. 15 included the following locations:

  • 6800 Block of Bookasta Street, Adelanto

  • 20200 Block of Yucca Loma Road, Apple Valley

  • 4400 Block of Del Rosa Road, Victorville

  • 16500 Block of D Street, Victorville

  • 17300 Block of Jasmine Street, Victorville

  • 2700 Block of Serrano Road, San Bernardino

  • 2000 Block of E Highland Avenue, San Bernardino

  • 3900 Block of Conejo Drive, San Bernardino

  • 1500 Block of Magnolia Avenue, San Bernardino

  • 1600 Block of Genevieve Street, San Bernardino

  • 7700 Block of Shasta Avenue, Highland

  • 7200 Block of Stoney Creek Dr, Highland

  • 2700 Block Del Norte Circle, Highland

  • 14600 Block of Aliso Drive, Fontana

  • 1200 Block of Baseline Road, Rialto

  • 1400 Block of E Santo Antonio Drive, Colton

  • 10900 Block of Locust Avenue, Bloomington

  • 3700 Block of Duffy Street, Muscoy

The operation included 28 search warrants where Investigators made 17 felony arrests and seized 19 firearms, four of which were unserialized or ghost guns. Investigators also seized nearly one pound of narcotics.

The operation was conducted by the sheriff’s gangs/narcotics division and specialized enforcement division, and multiple patrol stations.

Additionally, personnel from county probation, the California Highway Patrol, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, and the Department of Homeland Security.

