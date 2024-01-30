The latest week of Operation Consequences netted dozens of felony arrests and the seizing of firearms and drugs in the High Desert and Inland Empire.

The latest week of Operation Consequences netted dozens of felony arrests and the seizing of firearms and drugs in the High Desert and Inland Empire.

Led by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, the crime suppression operation targeted the following locations:

50800 Block of Twentynine Palms Highway, Twentynine Palms

300 Block of N. Mt. Vernon Street, Colton

4300 Block of Denver Street, Montclair

200 Block of S. Rancho Street, San Bernardino

1600 Block of Genevieve Street, San Bernardino

Authorities served nine search warrants at the various locations, where investigators contacted gang members and persons prohibited from possessing firearms.

Investigators seized illegal drugs and 12 firearms, three of which were ghost guns. They also made 31 felony arrests.

he latest week of Operation Consequences netted dozens of felony arrests and the seizing of firearms and drugs in the High Desert and Inland Empire.

Operation Consequences will continue throughout the year to curb violent crime, disrupt and dismantle targeted criminal street gangs, and locate and arrest criminals who are illegally possessing, manufacturing, and trafficking firearms, the sheriff’s department said.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Operation Consequences targets crime in High Desert, Inland Empire