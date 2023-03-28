Operation Consequences targets the High Desert, Perris and Orange County

The latest week of Operation Consequences targeted Barstow, the Victor Valley, Perris and Orange County. Felony arrests were made, and firearms and drugs were seized.

The latest week of Operation Consequences saw one of the largest targeted crime suppression areas, which included Barstow, the Victor Valley and cities outside of San Bernardino County.

During the one-week period, which included a focused operation in Hesperia and Victorville, 31 search warrants were served in Adelanto, Apple Valley, Barstow, Victorville, Highland and Fontana. Other targeted areas outside of the county included Fullerton in Orange County and Perris in Riverside County.

Investigators made 24 felony arrests and seized 44 firearms, 22 of which were unserialized or ghost guns. In addition, they located and seized cash, and over 10 pounds of illegal narcotics, which included fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine and heroin.

The targeted areas included:

11100 Block of Alexandria Street, Adelanto

14500 Block of Indian Paintbrush Road, Adelanto

21700 Block of Ramona Avenue, Apple Valley

22100 Block of Ramona Avenue, Apple Valley

15300 Block of Wanaque Road, Apple Valley

24000 Block of Waalew Road, Apple Valley

2000 Block of Barcelona Drive, Barstow

400 Block of Rimrock Road, Barstow

8600 Block of Goss Road, Victorville

12400 Block of Santiago Drive, Victorville

12300 Block of Stillwater Drive, Victorville

17500 Block of Hudson Drive, Victorville

15100 Block of Ridgebriar Lane, Victorville

12100 Block of Mariposa Road, Victorville

15000 Block of Seventh Street, Victorville

13600 Block of Hesperia Road, Victorville

14800 Block of El Evado Road, Victorville

14200 Block of Amargosa Road, Victorville

16100 Block of Malaga Avenue, Fontana

26500 Block of Union Street, Highland

200 Block of Costa Court, Fullerton

22200 Block of Post Road, Perris

Operation Consequences focuses on conducting targeted crime suppression operations and parole and probation checks, in the High Desert and the sheriff’s jurisdiction surrounding San Bernardino.

There are currently 6,869 parolees at large in California and 456 parolees at large in the county.

Operation Consequences will take place over the next several months to curb violent crime, disrupt and dismantle targeted criminal street gangs, and locate and arrest criminals who are illegally possessing, manufacturing, and trafficking firearms.

